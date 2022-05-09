No. 1 Tennessee was handed its first SEC series loss over the weekend at the hands of Kentucky in Lexington.
The loss was the Vols first road series loss since 2019 and first SEC series loss since Arkansas in May of 2021.
It was a weird weekend, to say the least, with games going into extra innings, rain delays, postponements and a double header on Saturday, and the strange circumstances might have gotten into Tennessee’s head some.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s series loss.
Offensive woes hurt Vols
Tennessee had one of – if not its worst – offensive weekends of the season against Kentucky.
The Vols scored just 11 runs across the three-game series, a major decline in offensive production from a team that averages about nine runs per game this season.
Tennessee had its opportunities, it just couldn’t capitalize. On Thursday, the Vols left the bases loaded on three separate occasions in the first three innings, getting just two runs out of a situation that usually sees Tennessee building a monster lead.
“I think it was just guys getting outside of themselves,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Being in a hurry at the plate or on bases. Something to learn from for sure.”
The Vols offense disappeared when they needed it most, as Tennessee finished with one hit in the final 42 at-bats on Thursday.
The offense didn’t get going in game two either, as Tennessee finished with just two runs.
Avoided the sweep
Tennessee might have lost the series, but it managed to get out of Lexington with at least one win, taking Saturday’s game 7-2.
The Vols looked like the Vols in the final game of the series, hitting two home runs by way of Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck. Those two homers were the only ones for Tennessee across the entire weekend.
Because of a weather delay Friday night, Tennessee finished game two on Saturday before playing the final game, which was shortened to just seven innings.
Despite the shortened game, Tennessee still managed to score more runs in game three than it had across the first two full-length games.
The win on Saturday helped the Vols salvage at least a little bit of confidence, and leave the weekend having learned some valuable lessons.
“We kind of had this aura that we were the invincible team,” first basemen Luc Lipcius said. “We’re just going to come in, we’re going to beat you. Now, we know that we do actually have to try. I think it’s really good for us going down the stretch, that we can’t take anything for granted.”
Vols clinch division
Despite losing two out of three on the weekend, Tennessee became SEC East divisions champs.
With Georgia losing its series to Vanderbilt over the weekend, the Vols officially clinched the SEC East for a second year in a row. The past two seasons mark the first time Tennessee has clinched back-to-back division titles since the 1994-95 seasons.
The title this year wasn’t in great danger, as the Vols have a seven-game lead over Georgia in the SEC East.
Tennessee hosts Georgia in a three-game series starting on Thursday.