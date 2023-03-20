After starting SEC play 12-0 a year ago, the Vols have fallen to 0-3 after getting swept in their SEC opener versus Missouri on the road.
As a result, they have dropped to No. 12 in the rankings from No. 2
Now, Tennessee (15-6, 0-3 SEC) has to weather through the struggles and find ways to pick up momentum on the season.
Here are three takeaways from the first weekend of SEC action.
The Vols have a target on their back
The Vols were by far the best team in the SEC and the best team in baseball last season. Tennessee knew it and showed it last year.
Every other SEC team remembers that and have had the Vols circled on its calendar since it last faced them. This weekend showed that more than any week so far. Missouri threw its best shot at the Vols and blasted them by a combined score of 23-6.
No team has been more polarizing than last year’s Vols, and the current roster is going to have to pay for the sins of its predecessors.
However, it could bode well and benefit the Vols later on this season. Tennessee will be tested all year with the best shots from every opponent it faces. This weekend was just the start.
If the Vols are able to find a way to thrive in what's to come, then their postseason outlook could be even better than last year.
Lack of hitting in cleanup spots plagued the Vols
The bats have shown flashes throughout the young season that they could produce at a high level, but it still remains just that: flashes.
The Vols have had a pair of 23-run performances and a few more in the double-digits.
But with that has come six instances where Tennessee has failed to eclipse four runs — five of which resulted in losses.
The root of the issue is that the Vols aren’t finding hits out of the three and four slots in the batting order. One of those guys is the usually reliable slugger Blake Burke, and Zane Denton, who hit for the cycle last weekend.
However, this past weekend, Burke went hitless and Denton had just one. Meanwhile, Maui Ahuna and Christian Moore had a combined seven hits in the one and two slots but just one of them recorded a run in the series, which was Moore off a home run.
The Vols have had their troubles with sending runners home all year, but they have managed because the cleanup hitters did their job. If the trend continues as it had against Missouri, then Tennessee has some trouble ahead.
Are the pitching struggles an issue?
The trio of Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam are supposed to be the Vols’ death punch in the pitching staff.
That was not the case this weekend and all three have had their fair share of struggles this year.
Dollander, the ace of the group, is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects of the last decade and is ranked as the No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com. However, he allowed four runs in the first inning and six total in the opening game of the series.
Burns is another touted draft prospect who went in the 20th round of last year’s draft but opted to remain a Vol due to his first-round potential. He struck out 12 in the first leg of the double-header on Sunday, but he also allowed six earned runs — five of which came in the first three innings.
Beam, another potential first-rounder, allowed four runs in his three innings to cap off the series. They were all unearned, but the point is that the weekend starters must be able to get it done.
The bright side for the Vols is that it’s only March and just the beginning of SEC action. It is likely that the issues won’t persist, but it must be noted.
