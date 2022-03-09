The Vols went 2-1 over the weekend at Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Vols dropped the opening game to No. 1 Texas on Friday night but bounced back with a pair of impressive wins over Baylor and Oklahoma on Saturday and Sunday.
In the process, the Vols climbed seven spots to a No. 10 ranking in the latest D1 Baseball poll.
Here are two takeaways from the Vols’ weekend in Houston.
Freshmen arms make statement
Tennessee used its weekend in Houston to answer the lingering questions surrounding its rotation — especially after the injuries to Blade Tidwell and Seth Halvorsen. The Vols’ freshmen starters Chase Burns and Drew Beam proved that Tennessee will be just fine in the interim, and when Tidwell and Halvorsen return, the Vols will have more arms than they know what to do with.
Burns worked five innings of one-run ball in Friday’s opener against the top-ranked Texas team. He allowed 2 hits and a walk but struck out 10 Longhorns. His one mistake — a 2-0 fastball to Trey Faltine that split the middle of the plate — left the park in the fifth inning.
Burns struck out the next two batters to end the fifth after the home run, but Tennessee’s head coach Tony Vitello removed the freshman before the sixth inning after 81 pitches. Tennessee’s bullpen coughed up the lead, and postgame Vitello lamented his decision to pull Burns so early.
“Chase Burns was outstanding,” Vitello said. “I chose not to ride him. We definitely chose to ride Camden Sewell, cause he did a lot for us in the middle of the week. I think anyone would like to see what would have happened if we would have flip-flopped that deal a little bit with those two in particular.”
After Chase Dollander was touched for four earned runs in three innings on Saturday, Beam gave the Vols some rotation stability in the series finale. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native set a career-high in both innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (6) as he shutout Oklahoma in his best start of the season.
Vitello said after Beam’s start against Iona last weekend that he deserves to be in the same category as Burns and Dollander. Beam — who was an under-the-radar signing compared to the high-profile prospect Burns — bolstered Vitello’s words.
“Even though his pitch count wasn’t built up to take us in the sixth and the seventh, he’s got the presence and the approach that we’re looking for,” Vitello said.
Lineup competition stronger than ever
Tennessee showcased the full depth of its lineup over the weekend, as it started 11 different players and used 15 different position players over the course of the three games.
The Vols’ returners all had their moments in the spotlight over the weekend. Jordan Beck hit a long solo home run on Sunday, and Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius all drove in runs in the final two games.
What stood out to Vitello was that Tennessee’s bench pieces were just as productive as the regular starters.
Christian Scott started twice over the weekend and went deep on Saturday. Christian Moore continued his red-hot start to the season, as he went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and a double against Oklahoma.
Even Blake Burke made something happen with just two plate appearances over the weekend, as he hit a pinch-hit home run in Sunday’s finale.
For Vitello, an abundance of productive players with not enough positions to fill is a good problem to have. Over the course of the long season, these problems tend to work themselves out. Whether for injuries or other reasons, everyone will get the share of at-bats as the spring rolls into the summer.
And with one more weekend before SEC play, the lineup competition is stronger than ever.
“Everything is up for sale right now,” Vitello said. “And we’ve got guys seizing the opportunity, but I don’t think the doors are shut for several roles on our team, which should be exciting for the guys when the come to the park for practice or for games.”