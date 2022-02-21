The No. 18 Tennessee baseball team opened its season over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Georgia Southern at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols used a combination of power pitching and the long ball to clinch their fourth consecutive opening weekend series win.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ opening weekend sweep.
Chase’d out of Knoxville
The Vols delved into uncharted waters over the weekend by starting three pitchers in their Tennessee debut – including a pair of freshmen.
After the injuries to Blade Tidwell and Seth Halvorsen, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello turned to true freshman Chase Burns on Friday night and sophomore transfer Chase Dollander in Saturday’s middle game. Both Chases were more than impressive in their respective debuts.
“It’s pretty evident that we’ve got arms to be envious of,” Vitello said.
Burns pitched five scoreless innings in 9-0 season-opening win, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five. Burns hit 93 mph on the first pitch of his career, sat at 96 mph with his fastball and touched 98 several times.
The freshman was efficient on the mound, needing 70 pitches to get 15 outs, but Vitello did not want to push Burns much farther in his collegiate debut.
Dollander – a transfer from Georgia Southern – was flat-out dominant against his former team. The right hander struck out 11 batters in five innings of work without allowing a walk.
Dollander went out to start the sixth inning but it was apparent he had run out of steam. Georgia Southern tagged Dollander for 3 hits and 3 runs in the inning – Georgia Southern’s only runs of the weekend.
Lineup proves it can still hit
Tennessee had several new faces in its lineup over the course of opening weekend. After a few years of waiting on the bench, Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega finally got their turn at third and second, respectively, and they did not waste it.
Lipscomb went 4-for-12 with a 1.012 on-base plus slugging (OPS) over the weekend, totaling 4 runs batted in (RBIs) including a home run on Friday. Ortega had a team-high of 5 hits and 2 home runs. His 5 RBIs are second on the Vols.
“For the new faces in the lineup, it was pretty cool to see people actually getting their turn,” Lipscomb said Friday night.
On Saturday, it was the Vols’ four returning starters that got the job done. Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius and Drew Gilbert all drove in runs in the Vols’ 10-3 win. In the field, Jordan Beck preserved a tie game by throwing a runner out at home in the seventh inning.
Vitello was most impressed with his lineup’s ability to win in different ways. The Vols homered their way to a Friday night led by the new faces win and their returners used small ball to tie and take the lead Saturday.
On Sunday, the Vols scored in the first inning for the first time in the series. They did not relent, scoring 14 runs without a long ball.
“Every day is going to be different and you’ve got to find a way or have a theme to each day that allows you to win,” Vitello said. “ . . . If we can keep steady AB’s throughout nine innings of games, there’s enough talent in the dugout that we should be able to score some runs.”
Russell settling in at catcher
Evan Russell made an unusual transition from left field to catcher over the offseason. With Russell returning for a fifth season and an obvious hole at catcher, it made sense on paper to put him behind the plate.
Vitello spoke highly of Russell’s work ethic over the offseason, but whether or not the move translated on the field would come down to the actual games.
Russell proved over the weekend he could be an adequate catcher. He started and caught all 18 innings of the first two games before coming off the bench to catch the final six innings in the series finale.
Russell got a chance to throw out his first base runner in game two and in that same inning, he caught Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith for the first time ever during the game – an uncommon occurrence even for a veteran catcher.
Russell did not have to work hard during his first two games as a catcher – something he attributed to the two starters he caught, Burns and Dollander.
“Being able to have guys like that go up there and do their thing, it’s almost like I’ve got the keys to some Lamborghinis – I just get in the car and ride,” Russell said. “Especially if it’s on cruise control or something like that. It’s definitely nice to have those guys on the mound.”
Russell has tried to return the favor by making those young pitchers’ job easier. Vitello has always praised Russell’s calm demeanor at the plate, and that is something he has brought over to the field.
“I just try to talk to them like it’s a normal day,” Russell said. “I try to make them know that it’s nothing different, the hitters are — they’re not big leaguers, he’s not facing the Yankees. Not yet, anyway.”