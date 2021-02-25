The Tennessee baseball team will be taking on Indiana State for their first home weekend series of the season. The No. 16 Vols are currently a perfect 5-0 through the early part of the season, while the Sycamores sit at 1-2 after their first series of the 2021 campaign.
“We are facing a lefty with a zero ERA, so that’s the first thing that sticks out to us,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Like a lot of programs in college baseball, the theme won’t end. There are a lot of older guys back on every team, so every team will have experience, maturity, a little bit of edge to them cause they didn’t play last year, and guys are at the end of their career, with all of those circumstances.”
Tennessee is coming off a dominant midweek series win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after they outscored the Golden Lions 35-7 over the two games. On Tuesday, Max Ferguson swung the big stick with two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Jordan Beck showed some power as well with a double and a triple, to help plate three runners.
Jason Rackers started on the bump for the Vols after not having pitched during the 2020 season due to injury. In his Tennessee debut, he threw two innings and allowed just one run on two hits, while striking out two and walking none. Will Heflin was the arm of the day, however, as he went 3.1 innings of relief and struck out eight while allowing just two baserunners.
Tennessee scored eight first-inning runs on Wednesday after Liam Spence hit a leadoff double and Jake Rucker drilled a two-run triple deep into the outfield. Luc Lipcius joined the hit-parade and blasted a ball over the outfield wall to push the lead out to four. Evan Russell had the biggest day of any Vol, after going 2-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and two walks.
Mark McLaughlin earned the start for Tennessee and struck out six while surrendering one hit over three innings. The Vols’ bullpen struggled as Hollis Fanning and Brock Lucas both made their collegiate pitching debuts. Fanning gave up two runs and three hits in one inning of work. Lucas faced five batters and allowed three hits, a walk and three runs, while not recording an out.
Indiana State travels to Rocky Top after having a mixed series against Pittsburgh. To start the 2021 season, the Sycamores shut out the Panthers. Max Wright started the scoring with a two-run home run to straightaway center. Their starter Geremy Guerrero struck out six over 5.1 innings, while Connor Fenling came in relief to strike out another five over 3.2 to earn the save.
“Certainly, some strong pitching is coming at us,” Vitello said. “And a team that is known to be gritty. They gave Pittsburgh a run for their money. I think step one for everybody, is a true Friday night pitching matchup.”
However, their offense and pitching slowed down over the weekend. On Saturday, the Sycamores mustered just six hits and two runs against the Panthers. Indiana State’s first three pitchers gave up six runs over 6.1 innings. Sunday was no better. Indiana State tallied just four hits and drove in one while striking out 11 times as opposed to just one walk.
Javin Drake started for the Sycamores and lasted just 3.1 innings after surrendering two runs and five walks. The following three pitchers imploded and let eight runners cross home plate in just three innings.
The upcoming series will start on Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28, with Saturday, Feb. 27 being a double-header.