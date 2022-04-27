The No. 1 Vols cruised past Xavier 10-1 Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another quality start and the Vols’ bats backed him with their 18th double-digit runs scored game.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ 10th midweek win of the season.
Sechrist not worried about short starts
Zander Sechrist extended his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings with 5.1 shutout frames Tuesday night – a new career high for the left-hander. He allowed only three baserunners over his outing, a walk and two hits – one of which left the infield.
The Buford, Georgia, native has certainly pitched well enough for head coach Tony Vitello to consider using him in a weekend series. In a way, Vitello has already done as much. Sechrist has not exceeded 5.1 innings or 80 pitches in a game this season, leaving him available for weekend action should he be needed.
“Zander’s a pretty good pitcher,” Vitello said. “And we'd always like to have him available and not completely spent going into the weekend, because he is always on that 27 active man roster (for SEC road series).”
Sechrist does not mind Vitello’s quick hook. He said it would be great to throw a complete game on a Tuesday – a four-pitch first inning against Xavier put him in prime position for that feat – but to him, it means more that Vitello wants him available for conference – and potentially postseason – play.
“I just try to stick to myself,” Sechrist said. “Whenever they call on me, I've got to be ready to go, no matter if it's a weekend, week day, doesn't matter. I’ve got to be ready to go.”
Lawson thriving in coaches’ confidence
Like so many other Vols, Cortland Lawson spent two seasons waiting his turn behind All-SEC shortstop Liam Spence. Lawson finally got his turn to start 2022, and he has not shown any growing pains.
Lawson’s 1-for-2 night against Xavier was the latest in what has been a breakout season for the Vols’ shortstop. He homered and drove in three runs, raising his season home run total to eight and RBI total to 30.
Having spent most of the season in the nine-hole, Lawson is often overlooked by teams focusing on more prominent sluggers in Tennessee’s lineup. That lack of pressure has helped Lawson stay relaxed at the plate, and in turn, skyrocketed his numbers.
“I know my role on this team is to play defense at a high level and to be a leader on the field, and hitting will be a plus,” Lawson said. “I know I can hit and I know my time will come.”
Through it all, Vitello has not been surprised by Lawson's breakout. He saw Lawson’s developing power over the offseason, a reason why the fifth-year head coach put so much faith into a player with two career starts before 2022.
Lawson has thrived under the coaching staff’s trust.
“My three years here have been a whirlwind,” Lawson said. “They’ve always kept at me. They’ve always told me, ‘We believe in you. You have the talents, it’s just a matter of getting it done.’ It’s paying off. I do love the support I’m getting from them.”
Dollander nearing return, Dickey in no hurry
Vitello updated the injury status of two key Vols after Tuesday’s game.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, who was hit on his throwing arm by a comebacker against Alabama, is nearing a return to the mound. According to Vitello, his arm has continued to heal, but Dollander’s biggest improvement has been his mindset through the injury.
“And the biggest thing is he's got a huge smile on his face,” Vitello said. “So I think he kind of sees that it's coming along. We knew that it would, but we would rather be a little cautious than not … We want to use him this weekend (against Auburn). I don't know if that's possible, but he's definitely doing a lot more as of the last couple days.”
Utility man Jared Dickey, who initially suffered a bone bruise in his foot in late March, recently experienced a setback with his return. He appeared in 11 games since that time but only started six of them, as the Vols tried to limit the risk of re-injuring his foot.
As much as Vitello wanted to be careful with Dickey returning from injury, he could not take his bat out of the lineup. To that end, Dickey went 7-for-25 in games since his initial injury.
“I mean, you hate to do the two steps forward, one step back thing,” Vitello said. “And you could argue that we kind of already have, but look at the way he was swinging the bat when he was coming off the bench against Missouri, Vanderbilt, starting some of those games.”
Vitello knows that Dickey’s most important contribution will come down the stretch of conference play and into the postseason, so he expects Dickey’s role to be reduced until then.
“He was big for us, but we want him to be big for us down the stretch,” Vitello said. “And I think being a little cautious right now is wise.”