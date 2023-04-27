Following a fierce Mississippi State comeback from 7-1, Griffin Merritt stepped up to the plate to lead off the ninth. He took the first pitch slider for a ball, saw the same pitch on the next one and blasted it over the batter's eye to walk off the Vols in a 8-7 win.
For the second straight series opener, Merritt has walked the game off with a home run.
"I've had a lot of experience and a lot of at-bats," Merrit said. "When I was younger you would have thought I was going to break the bat in half I was so amped. Now I'm just able to calm myself down and — of course your heart rate kicks up, but I want to people to look in the box and be like 'hey this is the in the ninth inning, it's tied or we're losing, he has to do something.'"
On the mound in his third weekend start, Andrew Lindsey worked himself into a bases loaded jam in the first inning with no outs. He was able to force a grounder Maui Ahuna's way, but the shortstop went indecisive and didn't make a throw.
One run scored and the bases were still loaded, but that would be all as Lindsey retired the next three batters to escape the pinch. From there, he was solid in 5.2 innings. The strikeout number wasn't high sitting at three, but Lindsey was able to force pop outs and groundouts to silence Mississippi State.
"It wasn't coming out good. The rain was coming and going, and it wasn't ideal conditions to start the game," head coach Tony Vitello said. "But you got a really tough leadoff hitter, he puts the ball in play. From there it wasn't like things unraveled, it's just you're in that spot in the first inning facing a dangerous lineup. It's just really impressive the way he handled it.
Down by one as the bats came out in the first, the Vols showed that they can respond when things don't start as planned. It was something they have struggled with all season, but Tennessee has recently found a way to turn the tables early.
In response to his fielding error, Ahuna came out with a leadoff single followed by singles from Hunter Ensley and Jared Dickey to send him home. Tied at one, Ensley found home off a wild pitch and a two-out rally had the Vols up 4-1 through one.
Tennessee separated itself even further in the fifth with three runs — each coming with two outs.
However, things took a turn when Lindsey allowed a two-run homer and left the mound in the sixth. Kirby Connell stepped in and gave up a solo homer in the seventh to his second batter. Aaron Combs then took his place and gave up a two-run double with two outs to bring the Bulldogs within one.
Chase Burns came in, and it seemed as if the sophomore was destined for his first save after taking the side down in order in the eighth, but he gave up a tying leadoff homer in the ninth.
He retired the side to set up Merritt's walk-off bomb to give Tennessee the series opening win — a moment Merritt was ready for.
"I think when you prepare the right way, you're not nervous, you're excited," Merritt said. "Some people tense up and try to do too much and maybe fell like they're not prepared. I try to make sure I never fell like that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.