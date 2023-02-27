Maui Ahuna has been ruled eligible by the NCAA, Tennessee baseball announced Monday. The team also announced that Tony Vitello, who has been serving a three-game suspension, will be back in the dugout on Tuesday.
The Kansas transfer and highly anticipated shortstop will make his debut for the Vols on Tuesday as they take on Charleston Southern in a two-game series.
Ahuna has been awaiting clearance from the NCAA and missed Tennessee's first two weekends of baseball.
In 53 starts with Kansas last season, Ahuna hit at a .396 clip with 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 48 RBIs and 42 runs. The junior is a projected first-round pick in the MLB Draft.
Ahuna will likely be placed into the top of Tennessee's batting order and will replace Austen Jaslove, who has started five games at shortstop for the Vols.
Vitello was suspended for three games on Friday ahead of first pitch in Tennessee's game against Dayton. The suspension was self-imposed by Tennessee.
Tennessee released a full statement Monday afternoon.
"We are pleased to announce that Coach Vitello has completed his three-game suspension," the statement said. "He will be back in the dugout leading our baseball team tomorrow. We are also thrilled that Maui Ahuna’s eligibility has been reinstated, and he is available to join Tennessee’s active roster effective immediately."
