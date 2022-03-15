The Vols’ Trey Lipscomb and Christian Moore have an ongoing argument about the intricacies of hitting – but it’s an unusual topic.
Instead of discussing their preferred stance or the best way to time a pitcher, the two infielders debate each day about one of baseball’s biggest superstitions – the pregame meal.
“We go into the locker room and we debate every day, cause he (Moore) says a McChicken and a large fry and a Sprite has homers in it and it increases hand-eye coordination,” Lipscomb said. “We been talking bad about that one, saying he’s just gifted, but he thinks it’s the McDonald’s that’s making him hit the home runs.”
While they didn’t agree on the in-game impact of McDonald’s, Lipscomb and Moore led the No. 7 ranked Vols past Eastern Kentucky 7-1 Tuesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in their final tune-up before beginning SEC play over the weekend.
The Vols (16-1) homered three times in their eighth win in a row, with Lipscomb and Moore accounting for all three.
Lipscomb opened scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run shot off Eastern Kentucky starter Isaac Milburn, and then outdid himself an inning later with a grand slam – the second of his career and his first since Feb. 28, 2020.
The senior has spent the past three seasons waiting his turn behind incumbent starting third basemen Andre Lipcius and Jake Rucker, but since getting his opportunity to start season, the Frederick, Maryland, native has taken the baton and run – not to the surprise of head coach Tony Vitello.
“What’s been fun to watch is his mentality,” Vitello said. “… He’s always had great character but now he’s got strong character on the field. And I think it permeates to his teammates on the field.”
Lipscomb finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored and six RBIs. He now leads the Vols in hits (26), home runs (8) and RBIs (34) – the latter two also pace the SEC.
“When I come here in the cages, I do my same routine I do every day,” Lipscomb said. “Then I go out on the field and I have that confidence in the box. So it’s pretty cool to see that pay off.”
Moore made just his seventh start of the season at designated hitter (DH) and finished 2-for-4. The freshman continued to hammer the ball at an alarming rate, hitting his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning in just his 25th at-bat.
While Moore does not have enough at-bats to officially qualify for the team lead, his 1.787 OPS and 1.231 slugging percentage are the highest among any Volunteer.
Moore has only appeared in 11 games overall, but the freshman from Brooklyn, New York, has firmly established himself in the mix for one of the final starting spots in the lineup, whether at DH, second base or even left field.
“He’s a weapon,” Vitello said. “The bottom line is, we just want to keep using him as many situations as possible. But I don’t think anybody on this team … is going to bat an eye twice if he’s not in that DH spot.”
But it’s a good problem for Vitello to have – too many capable players and not enough positions to fill. These problems usually sort themselves out over the course of the season, and with conference play starting this weekend against South Carolina, there will be more than enough opportunities for the fringe-starters such as Moore to make their case for increased playing time.
South Carolina enters the series after taking two of three games from No. 1 Texas last weekend. The Gamecocks have one of the better pitchers in the conference in Will Sanders (3-0, 2.52), so the Vols are looking for all the offense they can get.
The red-hot Lipscomb will be as integral to the Vols’ success in conference play as anyone else in the lineup, though he might starting taking Moore’s pregame meal advice.
“Maybe I need to go to McDonald's,” Lipscomb said.