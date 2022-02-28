Two members of the Tennessee baseball team have been awarded SEC weekly honors after a four-win week in which the Vols outscored their opponents 84-4.
Junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week, and freshman catcher Jared Dickey was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week.
Lipscomb became the fourth ever player in program to hit for the cycle in Tennessee’s 27-0 win over Iona Friday night. He went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and a home run while totaling nine runs batted in (RBIs), one shy of the program record for RBIs in a single game.
Lipscomb followed his cycle by finishing a double shy of the cycle on Saturday, as he went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. For the week, Lipscomb hit 0.786 and led the Vols with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 16 RBIs, 27 total bases and a 1.929 slugging percentage. He leads the SEC and is second in the country with 20 RBIs through seven games this season.
This is the first SEC weekly honor for Lipscomb in his career. He is the first Vol to win SEC Player of the Week since Jake Rucker did on April 26, 2021.
Dickey recorded a hit in all four games this past week despite making one start. He was retired once in 13 plate appearances and led the team with an 0.875 batting average, nine runs scored, five walks and a 0.923 on-base percentage.
Dickey hit his first career home run during Wednesday’s win over UNC Asheville, and he launched his second homer Sunday as he went 3-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored.
This is also Dickey’s first career SEC weekly honor, and he is the first Vol to win SEC Freshman of the Week since Blade Tidwell did a year ago.