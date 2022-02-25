Trey Lipscomb made history Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
As the No. 18 Vols pounded Iona 27-1 in the first game of their second weekend series, the Vols’ senior third baseman gave the fans who braved the cold weather something to remember – the cycle.
The cycle one of the rarest feats a batter can pull off in the game of baseball. To compete the cycle, one batter must hit a single, a double, a triple and a home run all in a single game, though not necessarily in that order.
Lipscomb started the evening with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for the beatdown that the rest of the night turned into. Lipscomb now leads the team with three home runs and 15 RBIs this season, and it has not surprised Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello one bit.
“Without trying to give you any eyewash or anything, I felt as confident in him as any player since I’ve been here and there have been some good ones,” Vitello said of Lipscomb. “Just knowing he’s going to be prepared, knowing he’s going to do the right things.”
Lipscomb drove in a run with a double in the second inning and singled in the third inning to check off the easiest three parts of the cycle.
After doubling for the second time in the fourth inning, Lipscomb got a chance to make history in the fifth inning. Lipscomb lined the ball hard to left center and he never hesitated out of the box.
Lipscomb made it to third with no throw, giving him a three-run triple and completing the fourth cycle in program history. Lipscomb’s cycle was the Vols’ first since 2016 when Jordan Rodgers did it against Kentucky, and he joins Rodgers, Chris Burke (2001) and Matt Duffy (2011) as the only Volunteers to ever hit for the cycle.
“It means a lot. It’s pretty cool to do so,” Lipscomb said. “When I got to third and I saw them toss the ball in, I was like, ‘I really hit for the cycle?’”
Lipscomb’s night ended in the sixth inning when Vitello sent Ethan Payne to pinch hit. Lipscomb finished the evening 5-for-5 with nine RBIs, three runs, two doubles, a home run and a triple. He finished an RBI shy of the Vols’ single-game RBI record (10) set by Joe Randa in 1991.
“I think the nine RBI night is even more special,” Vitello said. “Know you got the guy at third base defensively is what makes me feel better. The hits will come and go.”
The Frederick, Maryland, native is hitting .526 on the young season with an 1.756 OPS, six extra-base hits, a walk and 23 total bases.
Lipscomb hit for the cycle in 2018 when he was a senior at Urbana High School in Maryland, but that came in seven at-bats. He bested his first cycle Friday night, needing just five at-bats to complete the rare feat.
For Lipscomb, the key to his success at the plate has been playing with the confidence that he knows he has. Lipscomb’s realization that he is playing the same game that he has always played – and always been good at – has been crucial, as he has taken over the reins to third base.
“Just going out there and doing what I’ve being doing since I was little,” Lipscomb said. “Just having fun and playing the game that I love . . . It’s just going out there and being who I am.”
Tennessee set the tone early with an eight run second inning after already scoring four in the first. The Vols scored in every inning they batted except the third, as they handed Iona its fourth consecutive loss to open its season.
The Vols will focus on controlling their approach and not being complacent after a dominating win when they come to the ballpark Saturday, looking to win the series.
“It’s up to us to wake up and focus on what we can do,” Vitello said. “And as the game goes on, whether we’re getting out butts kicked or we’re doing really well or it’s a tie game, it’s us versus the game. We’ve got to be the best version of Logan Chambers, or whatever individual, and then as a group, same deal.”