Infield fielding errors spoiled an impressive outing from Andrew Lindsey in his first start as a Vol while No. 16 Tennessee fell to No. 5 Arkansas 5-2 on Friday night.
Jared Dickey wasted no time putting the Vols on the scoreboard, blasting his first home run of SEC play in the leadoff spot.
A pair of Arkansas mistakes spotted Tennessee another run in the first inning. Christian Moore advanced to third, and was later balked home to give the Vols a 2-0 lead early.
The Vols surprised many when they opted to give reliever Andrew Lindsey the start, but the decision paid off early when he retired six of his first seven batters.
However, things quickly turned bad when catcher Cal Stark and shortstop Maui Ahuna couldn't connect on a throw to second trying to catch John Bolton on the steal. The play scored one, and Lindsey gave up a two-run homer to Tavian Josenberger shortly after with no outs.
He retired the next three batters, but was once again derailed by another throwing error — this time from Christian Moore to Blake Burke. A single to the next batter ultimately ended his night, and Kirby Connell come to the mound in his place.
Facing his first batter, Connell walked Ben McLaughlin and the bases were loaded. He forced a grounder into a double play, but one scored and his night was over, paving way for Seth Halvorsen to enter.
Halvorsen fared well in three innings, giving up just two hits, but one ended up being a solo-shot from Jace Bohrofen to set the score at 5-2 in favor of the Razorbacks.
Despite all of the mistakes on the defensive end, the Vols' fate was sealed when the bats were unable to produce after a two-run first inning and instead found just three hits the rest of the night — one of which came from Maui Ahuna with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
However, Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith struck out Stark looking to officially end a rough night from Tennessee.
