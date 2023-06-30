The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees in Memphis has approved the budget for renovations to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday. The project will begin in August as part of a multi-year construction process.
The renovations will not only transform the ballpark, but the program as a whole. After reaching the College World Series twice in the past three years, Tony Vitello and the Tennessee baseball program are reaping the benefits of their recent success.
"Since arriving in Knoxville, our staff, in combination with the university's support, have earmarked player development as priority number one," head coach Tony Vitello said. "With these proposed renovations, our player development areas will go from some of the best in the country to a truly elite status."
The budget for the renovations is set at $95.8 million, and perhaps the biggest change will be increasing the capacity that Lindsey Nelson can hold. There will be roughly 6,100 permanent seats with standing access for an additional 1,600 people, bringing the total from approximately 4,300 to 7,600.
The project will also focus on increased premium seating options as well as expanded gates, concourses, media areas and umpire locker rooms.
The approved expansion is nearly double the $56.8 million proposed in the 2022-23 budget. Tennessee athletics director Danny White called the $56.8 million a 'very soft number,' paving the way for increasing the budget.
“After seeking additional input from Vol Nation through our fan surveys, it was apparent that we needed to think even bigger," White said. "But one thing we’ve been strategic about throughout this process is ensuring that the final product provides our team with the most unique and tangible home field advantage in college baseball. Our fans and students always make their presence felt — and we want to maximize their impact on winning ballgames.”
The nail in the coffin was likely a result of the NCAA's decision to award Southern Mississippi with the opportunity to host the 2023 super regionals over Tennessee despite the Vols higher RPI, and the size of Lindsey Nelson was thought to be a main point of concern in the decision.
Improving facilities will help modernize Lindsey Nelson.
"The players we have been blessed to coach here have created a significant need for increased capacity," Vitello said. "To date, our fans have been arguably the rowdiest in the country. Now, similar to our football and basketball facilities, we will have seating capacity that is more appropriate to house not just passion of our fans but the quantity, as well."
