Tennessee baseball kicked off its final regular season series with a 5-0 win over South Carolina.
After Friday's game and the first leg of today's double-header was cancelled, the Vols (37-17, 15-13 SEC) finally were able to get on the field on Friday. Despite displaying road struggles all season, the Vols showed no sign of them after the shutout win.
Andrew Lindsey started on the mound and shoved in a career-high 8.1 innings of work. Through five innings, he had thrown just 49 pitches and allowed just three hits.
Hunter Ensley got the scoring started for Tennessee in the third inning with a single that drove home Christian Scott. Griffin Merritt later loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch, but Christian Moore struck out swinging to strand them all.
However, the Vols struck again early in the fourth thanks to a two-run homer from freshman Dylan Dreiling, who is filling in for the injured Jared Dickey for the third straight game.
While Dickey has been one of the best hitters in the SEC since conference play started, Tony Vitello has relished the opportunity fro get more reps for the freshman outfielder.
Following Dreiling's homer, Ensley once again drove in a run with a single. Two innings later, he singled again to give Scott his third run of the night and gave himself his third RBI as the Vols led 5-0.
Ensley's four hits is a career high for the redshirt sophomore. He hit in each of his first four at-bats.
While Ensley was providing the run support, Lindsey continued his efficient night and didn't allow a hit after the third inning until his exit in the bottom of the ninth.
Aaron Combs entered the game for him and closed out the final two outs.
The Vols now look to take their first road series in Saturday's double header. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST, and the second is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
