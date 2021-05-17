For a 16th straight year, Tennessee will host an NCAA Tournament Regional.
The Regional hosts were announced Sunday night along with national seeding. The Lady Vols received a No. 9 seed, their highest seeding since 2017.
Tennessee will host Liberty, James Madison and Eastern Kentucky at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Games will begin on Friday and end on Sunday.
Tennessee (41-13, 12-11 SEC) will first take on Eastern Kentucky (35-15) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.
The Lady Vols are familiar with the Ohio Valley Tournament Champion, having played Eastern Kentucky in a doubleheader back in February. The Lady Vols took both games 10-0 and 3-2.
The Lady Vols also saw Liberty earlier this season in March, when they beat the Atlantic Sun Champions 6-0.
Liberty will take on James Madison also on Friday, at 12 p.m. ET. That game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.