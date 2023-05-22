Tennessee baseball is set to begin their defense of the SEC Tournament Championship on Tuesday. The Vols landed the No. 7 seed, set to begin their run in Hoover, Alabama against Texas A&M.
The Daily Beacon’s two sports editors, Caleb Jarreau and Eric Woods, give their Keys and Predictions to the SEC Tournament.
Keys
Caleb Jarreau
1. Starting pitching has to be good
Tennessee took two of three in Columbia against the Gamecocks to close out the season. Starting pitching is what got the Vols over the hump to take a road series finally.
Tennessee’s starters combined for 19.2 innings pitched, posting a 1.37 ERA and only conceding three runs. Andrew Lindsey, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam combined for the dominant weekend.
Who starts in Hoover? Seth Halvorsen and Camden Sewell didn’t pitch at all this weekend. Both arms can easily start games, and Sewell started the SEC Championship game a season ago.
It is unlike we see Lindsey, Dollander or Beam until Thursday. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello isn’t going to jeopardize his pitchers’ health with regional play coming soon.
2. Blake Burke
After a hot start, Tennessee’s first baseman has seen his production falter. Burke’s average currently sits at .291.
We saw Vitello experiment with Burke on Saturday, moving him to the leadoff spot against the Gamecocks. After going hitless in the first two games, Burke got a hit while batting leadoff.
Will he remain leadoff in Hoover? Maybe. But when Burke is producing at the plate, Tennessee is at its best.
Eric Woods
1. Consistency is key
This is an obvious one, but the Vols have been wildly inconsistent all season in pretty much all facets. There is no doubting the talent that Tennessee boasts, but the question is if we will see it.
The pitching in this past weekend’s series win over South Carolina was exquisite outside of a shaky performance from Chase Burns in a relief effort on Saturday. Lindsey was dominant and nearly pitched a complete game. Dollander showed why he is one of the most coveted pitching prospects with 13 strikeouts in just 5.1 innings of work. Beam returned to his bend, don’t break style of pitching.
It is unlikely that the staff will be as dominant in the tournament, but perfection isn’t necessary.
As for the bats, it is the same question. It seems that the Vols either produce 10-plus runs or two and never in between. Jared Dickey has been the spark plug all year and he needs to be that despite still recovering from injury.
What Tennessee needs is less volatility. It’s as simple as getting outs when needed and the same for hits.
2. The vets must produce
The Vols are a young team after so much roster turnover from last season. While the less experienced guys have settled in after a rough start to SEC play, it’s up to the vets to get things rolling.
The postseason is a different game, and experience could be the determining factor in how far a team can go. Burke and Dickey were key players in last year’s run despite not being starters, and it is now their time to shine along with fifth-year senior Christian Scott.
Tennessee also boasts some transfers with a lot of baseball under their belt: Griffin Merritt, Maui Ahuna and Zane Denton.
It will be up to those six players to decide where the Vols go.
Predictions
Caleb Jarreau
Tennessee could make a run like they did last year, but it would have to be with pitching and not with offense. The Hoover Met is friendly to pitchers, so the odds should be in Tennessee's favor. However, as Eric said, the consistency has not been there.
What what team will show up. Will we see the Tennessee team from the weekend against South Carolina? Or the team that traveled to Fayetteville?
I think Tennessee will get enough wins to boost their RPI to be in the hosting conversation, but a Thursday or Friday exit seems likely.
On the other hand, it is easy to pick the one-seed. But you can’t deny how hot the Gators are right now, with depth in every phase of the game.
SEC Tournament Champion: Florida
Eric Woods
The SEC is loaded with good baseball teams. We saw that in the regular season as teams near the bottom of the conference were winning series over those toward the top. Georgia beat Tennessee, Texas A&M took a series over No. 1 seeded Florida and the list could go on.
The SEC is anyone’s league and no one has repeated as champs since LSU in 2014. The past seven tournaments have featured a different champion, and 10 different teams have won the tournament in the past two decades.
Tennessee is hot right now, but history isn’t on its side. Of course the Vols are capable but as Caleb said, what version of them will we see?
I am expecting a fairly deep run for the Vols, but their lack of consistency makes it tough to pick them.
I, too, am taking the easy way out and taking the No. 1 seed. Out of all of the top seeds, there isn’t a glaring weakness with the team and they have shown the ability to produce away from Gainesville.
SEC Tournament Champion: Florida
