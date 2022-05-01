The legend of Ben Joyce continues to grow.
After spending two seasons in the juco ranks at Walters State, the right-handed fireballer burst onto the scene with a ridiculous fastball in 2022.
Joyce has routinely thrown 100 mph for the Vols this season, and that was just the beginning. Joyce was clocked at 104.1 mph in a game against Eastern Kentucky in March, faster than every single pitch thrown in Major League Baseball in 2021.
Just days later, Joyce – pitching in his first SEC weekend series – hit 102, 103 and 104.5 mph to close out a game against South Carolina, the last of which was the fastest college pitch ever recorded.
At least it was the fastest until Sunday.
Joyce struck out Blake Rambusch with a 105.5 mph fastball to close the seventh inning in the No. 1 Vols’ 5-3 win over No. 19 Auburn in their series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“It’s really a historic outing,” Vitello said after the Vols (40-4, 19-2 SEC) clinched their seventh SEC series win of the season.
Joyce threw his record pitch on the fourth pitch to Rambusch, down and away to the right-handed batter. Rambusch tried to check his swing, but was ruled to have went around on appeal to first. His 105.5 mph pitch is the second-fastest pitch ever recorded, behind only Aroldis Chapman’s 105.8 mph offering for the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 24, 2010.
The Vols’ pitch tracking system, YakkerTrack, clocked Joyce’s fastball at 105.5 mph. Their second tracking system, Stalker, had the pitch at 105 even.
Joyce did not realize the magnitude of his feat till after it happened. He strives to keep his mindset simple and focused while on the mound. He can worry about chasing down MLB’s flamethrowers after the outing.
“It’s exciting to think about those numbers,” Joyce said. “But in the moment, I'm trying to win the game and do what I can to help the guys.”
That strikeout was one of six for Joyce on Sunday. He also got the NCAA’s leading hitter Sonny DiChiara swinging in the eighth on a 103.6 mph pitch. He complimented his blistering fastball with a mid-80s slider, a borderline unhittable combination.
“Ben Joyce is in first place out of anybody who’s been here so far,” Vitello said.
Joyce entered the Vols’ rubber match with the game tied in the sixth inning. He inherited two runners from Drew Beam – five innings, three earned runs – and induced two ground balls on three pitches to escape the inning.
The Farragut High School alum did not walk a batter over a Tennessee-high four scoreless innings of relief, ensuring that Jordan Beck’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth mattered.
“I’m in the outfield just in awe,” Beck said of Joyce. “He’s sitting up there throwing 103 on the normal (video board). I don’t know how many people on this planet can do that.”
Joyce made an excellent case for an expanded role moving forward. Vitell had been hesitant to use Joyce in crucial spots until he showed better command of his three pitches, but his entrance in the sixth inning Sunday marked a stark change.
Not only did Joyce give the Vols length, he controlled his pitches while throwing consistently hard – 28 of his 33 fastballs were 103 mph or higher, 15 of those were 104+ and three were clocked at 105+.
Adding Joyce to the bullpen of the 2022 Vols – the fastest team to reach 40 wins since 2000 South Carolina – makes the College World Series favorites look even more dangerous.
And it made Vitello wish he had used Joyce in Saturday’s loss.
“He made me look like a dummy,” Vitello said.