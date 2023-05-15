Jared Dickey has quietly been in the process of becoming one of the best hitters in the SEC.
Dickey isn’t seen as a long ball threat in every at-bat, but his batting average (.377) sits at No. 3 in SEC games along with his 40 hits. His performance over the last four weeks has been the driving force in Tennessee baseball’s late season resurgence.
Guys like Blake Burke, Christian Moore and Griffin Merritt have had their stretches of dominance, but Dickey is the one constant that has kept the machine running.
“He is willing to do whatever it is in that at-bat to be successful,” Merritt said after Friday’s win. “He is just a really good hitter. Consistency like you said is the hardest thing to do in this sport. When you have an approach like that, it gives you the best chance to be consistent. He is just a good hitter. He can do a lot of things. He has a lot of tools in his belt to be able to use. As a hitter, that is the best thing you can have.”
Currently, Dickey rides a 14-game hitting streak and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, he left early in Saturday’s win with a shoulder injury after sliding into home plate in the seventh inning.
Leading up to the injury, he was batting 5-of-9 with two homers in the series. He hit his second grand slam of the season in the fourth inning that gave the Vols an 8-1 lead that proved vital later on when the Wildcats made a comeback bid.
Dickey’s value was even more apparent when he missed Sunday’s game to close the series against Kentucky. With a chance to sweep a border rival and boost its chances at hosting a regional, Tennessee was shut out in a 10-0 loss to the Wildcats.
The Vols had countless opportunities to get something going offensively after reaching base 17 times, but they could never send any of those runners home.
“I thought if we pushed the first one across, others would come,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “But we just couldn’t seem to do that.”
That push likely would have come from Dickey with multiple clutch at-bats coming in his usual three-hole spot in the order. It’s no coincidence that their first time being shut out this year was in the absence of Dickey.
His shoulder injury doesn’t seem to be serious, but there is no rush to bring him back even with just four games left on the schedule.
“That’s not a rush effort by us by any means,” Vitello said. “I’d like to see him out there playing as much as you all would and the fans, and of course, as eager as he is to get back out there. But we won’t rush it. The soreness needs to go away and then make sure he’s got range of motion and make sure it’s the best situation for him to get out there.”
Dickey will suit up in orange and white again, but it will be as close to full health as possible this late in the year. What Vitello is more concerned about is the fact that he will likely move on to the pros this summer given his growing ability as a hitter.
“In the meantime, it’s nice to have KT (Kavares Tears) back, so you kind of make an unwanted trade there, if you know what I mean,” Vitello said. “It’s good that Dylan (Dreiling) and KT are able to get in the lineup and get at-bats. And then Griffin (Merritt) is always itching to get out there defensively, too, so we’ll manage it as we see fit as we head into Tuesday.
“What’s a big deal is we’re not going to have him here next year. You’ll see him play again in a Vol uniform and then he’ll move on to his pro career.”
