HOOVER, Ala. – For the past two decades, Vanderbilt has been the benchmark for college baseball in the SEC.
When Tim Corbin took over the program in 2003, Vanderbilt transformed from an SEC bottom feeder into a perennial powerhouse. The Commodores clinched five SEC East division titles, won the conference outright five times, and finished at the top of the college baseball world twice with national championship victories in 2014 and 2019.
Yet there is another baseball team in the state of Tennessee that has turned heads over the last two years.
The No. 1 seed Vols’ 10-1 win over No. 8 Vanderbilt in their SEC Tournament opener Thursday evening at The Hoover Met was the latest sign of a power shift at the top of the SEC.
“It's important because they're consistently a contender,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of defeating Vanderbilt. “They're consistently a team you have to beat in our division if you want to have a worthwhile spring.”
The Vols certainly had a “worthwhile spring,” and vanquishing Vanderbilt was a crucial part of it. Tennessee, not Vanderbilt, won the SEC East division for the second consecutive year in 2022. Tennessee, not Vanderbilt, clinched the SEC regular season title outright with a 25-5 record. And Tennessee, not Vanderbilt, entered the SEC Tournament as the top seed and advanced to the winner’s bracket.
With their win Thursday night, the Vols completed a season-sweep of the Commodores, marking the first time they had beaten their in-state rival four times in one season since 1994.
Not only did the Vols beat Vanderbilt four times – they thoroughly dominated a demon that had plagued them for the better part of 20 years. Tennessee swept the Commodores in Nashville in early April, holding them to four runs over three games. In the series-finale, Tennessee’s SEC Freshman of the Year Drew Beam threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout. Vanderbilt was ranked No. 3 in the country at the time.
Tennessee continued to surge after that weekend, finishing with nine conference series wins, and Vanderbilt limped to the finish line with a 14-16 conference record after being swept by LSU in their final regular season weekend of the season. It marked the first time since 2009 Vanderbilt finished with a losing record in SEC play.
In a rematch Thursday, the Vols dominated the Commodores one final time. They scored in the first inning – Jorel Ortega opened the evening with a 12-pitch walk and Drew Gilbert doubled in a run – and never looked back. Tennessee scored in six different innings, including a five-run third, and out-hit Vanderbilt 10-5.
In their four head-to-head matchups in 2022, the Vols out-scored Vanderbilt 26-5.
With loftier aspirations than winning one rivalry game at the SEC Tournament, the Vols downplayed their success against the Commodores in 2022. Taking four games against Vanderbilt – even in convincing fashion – does not mean anything to the Vols if they do not achieve their goal of returning to Omaha.
Vitello knows how volatile SEC baseball is and how quickly it can humble a team. His goal is to create sustainable success in Knoxville – not dissimilar to what Corbin did in the state’s capital.
“I think it's a good group of people, and part of the deal is they understand there's times where their team, it's going real well, and then there's times where Tennessee it could be, you get your teeth kicked in and you've got to be able to bounce back,” Vitello said. “I think regardless of who we're playing, we've got to understand that it's a dangerous, dangerous league.”
Whether Vitello admits it or not, there has been a power shift in the SEC. The Vols are three wins away from an SEC Tournament championship, and with their entire weekend rotation still available, they are favored to win it more than any other team. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, is looking on from the outside in the loser’s bracket.
Tennessee has never won the tournament in its current format. Vanderbilt has twice in the Corbin era. A SEC Tournament championship would be the strongest indicator that the Vols run college baseball in the state.
“I think the key is keep your head above water, first of all, and then get as many wins as you can against anybody,” Vitello said. “And it is a little better for your program when it is one of those consistent national championship contenders or however you want to label them.”