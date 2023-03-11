Zane Denton stepped in the box for his fifth at-bat on Friday night. A triple away from the cycle, he had already conceded that he wouldn’t achieve it.
Then, Denton roped a ball over the shortstop's head that rolled perfectly to the left-center field wall.
“I wouldn’t say I’m the fastest runner,” Denton said. “I think I even told someone ‘well that ain’t happening.’ But once I saw it go over the shortstop’s head, I was like ‘I got a chance.’ So, I was (thinking) triple all the way.”
The triple capped off a career night for Denton. The first hit of his career-high four-hit night came in the bottom of the first when he opened Tennessee’s scoring with an RBI double. He followed that up with a solo shot to right-center in the third inning.
He checked the single off his list in the fifth when he drove in a pair of runs.
“I’m still in shock honestly,” Denton said. “I never would have ever imagined that I’d be one who hit for the cycle, but luckily it happened, so I’m just trying to enjoy it.”
Denton didn’t just set a career-high for hits in his first career cycle on Friday, he also picked up a career-high six RBIs. He had a team-high in RBIs as the Vols blew out Morehead State 23-4.
The Brentwood, Tennessee, native has quickly become a staple for the Vols. After traveling to Knoxville last season and facing Tennessee, Denton began to think about himself wearing the orange and white.
“It wasn’t just that they hit a lot of home runs,” Denton said. “They played the game harder and better than anyone else we played. Just seeing the leaps that some of the guys made from the year before in the weight room. I just knew this program was different. It was something I wanted to be a part of.”
Denton joins Chris Burke (2001), Matt Duffy (2011), Jordan Rodgers (2016) and Trey Lipscomb (2022) as Vols who have gone for the cycle. Seeing his success on Friday solidified the work that he put in the offseason.
“He’s taken advantage of the resources we have here,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of Denton. “At an SEC school, we’re fortunate to have managers and all that, so he gets whatever he wants when he wants to go to work. The nice thing is he’s got a good plan in place.”
Denton was a part of Tennessee’s highly-ranked transfer class. He came from Alabama after hitting .263 with 61 hits and a team-leading 48 RBIs. He was an established commodity in the SEC when he transferred to Tennessee.
It would’ve been really easy for Denton to coast into 2023, but he instead spent countless hours in the cage putting in work, with a plan.
“They’re an eager group to learn,” Vitello said. “And you have to have that in order to peak at the end of the year and play your best baseball at the end of the year.”
Denton’s time at Tennessee is just starting. The senior third baseman will be a crucial piece for the Vols going down the stretch, but it’s the opportunity Tennessee has given him that stands out to Denton.
Returning to play for his home-state team in Tennessee is everything Denton could have wanted and more.
“It’s everything I could’ve dreamed of,” Denton said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and just luckily the opportunity lined up and I’m here now. It’s still surreal to me.”
