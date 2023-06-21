OMAHA, Neb. – Griffin Merritt stood next to fellow outfielder Jared Dickey in shallow left field. The duo had their eyes fixed on the scoreboard.
5-0 it read. The 5 was next to "LSU", and the 0 next to "Tennessee" signified the end of the season. The Vols season had come to a close. For Merritt, it was the closing of something else.
His college career.
"People think you’ll miss the hits and the runs and the strikeouts and the plays, but at the end of the day you miss the people," Merritt said following the loss. "I spent more time with that group of guys than I have my own family for the last year."
Merritt stood in the bellows of Charles Schwab field after the loss. Tears flowed down his face as questions flowed from around him.
He answered every question, but didn't reference anything that happened on the field. For Merritt, the most important thing to him was the brotherhood he formed with his teammates.
He was only at Tennessee a year, but as he tweeted, Merritt is always a "Vol For Life."
"You just miss them, you make friends for life," Merritt said. "You wake up today and you’re all together, and you wake up tomorrow and it’s different."
Part of the brotherhood was forged through fire. Tennessee started SEC play slow, going 5-10. Then the Vols were tasked with winning on the road in the Clemson Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Despite the adversity and tough road, the Vols arrived in Omaha. Not only did they make the tournament, they took home a win and ended a 22-year drought.
"Looking back, that just makes everything so much sweeter. Some of that negativity and some of that doubt probably pushed us together without us knowing it but I’m just proud of these guys and this team and everything we accomplished this year."
Merritt figured his career was over. The outfielder's season had just ended at the hands of Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
He was ready to be a dentist and head to graduate school. Instead, he entered the transfer portal.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello came calling, and the rest is history.
"I was taken in with open arms," Merritt said. "Just the support from everyone here that has made this possible. They gave a kid with a dream a chance. I’m going to stay with the perspective that I got to fulfill that dream."
Just playing one season in the orange and white, Merritt played his role. Whether it was in the outfield or at designated hitter, the righty gave Tennessee fans a lot to remember.
Quantitatively, Merritt led the team in home runs with 18 and was a consistent power bat. Qualitatively, his persona will have him remembered for years.
"We went through a lot of challenges that maybe other teams didn’t face," Merritt said. "A lot of it is off the field, in the locker rooms and stuff that people don’t know about. There’s struggles every day and we set out here with a goal that this is where our season was going to end. Despite all that adversity, we’re here."
