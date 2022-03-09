Tennessee reliever Will Mabrey got one piece of advice from Major League Baseball starting pitcher Max Scherzer that he never forgot.
The 3-time Cy Young Award winner stopped by the Vols’ facility over the offseason and spoke with the team. Scherzer – a Mizzou alum – spent three years with working with Tony Vitello when he was on the Tigers’ staff, and the two have remained close friends since. Scherzer has stopped by the Vols’ program several times to give Vitello’s players advice about life and baseball.
One phrase from his most recent conversation changed Mabrey’s lifestyle – or at least his approach on the mound.
“Scherzer came here one time and said, ‘First-pitch strike is a lifestyle,’” Mabrey said. “And that stuck with me and a bunch of guys as well. I’ve just learned to come in and pump strikes, and it works out … I’ve learned to adapt to that lifestyle.”
Mabrey’s change in philosophy was evident as he dealt five shutout innings in the No. 10 Vols’ 10-2 win over James Madison Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Mabrey set a new career-high in innings pitched and strikeouts (8) as he guided the Vols to their 12th win of the season.
“We expect a lot out of him and that should be the building block for what’s to come,” catcher Evan Russell said of Mabrey.
Mabrey came on in relief in the fourth inning after hard-throwing right hander Ben Joyce allowed James Madison’s only two runs of the game. Mabrey inherited two runners, but he induced a ground on his first pitch and struck the next batter out, before catcher Jared Dickey picked a Duke runner off a third to end the inning.
The Cookeville, Tennessee, native retired the next six batters he faced – four via strikeout – as the Vols cruised through the middle innings of the game. With Mabrey in control, the Vols put on a home run derby. They set a single-game program record with 7 home runs, giving the efficient Mabrey more than enough cushion.
Mabrey got himself into trouble in the seventh inning when he allowed a double and a single to start the frame. The left hander pulled himself up by his bootstraps and struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
“I was just ready to go out there and get outs,” Mabrey said.
What makes Mabrey so effective in those tight situations is his ability to throw first-pitch strikes, just like Scherzer said. For the game, Mabrey threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of the 17 batters he faced. His 64.7% clip Wednesday night was notably higher than MLB average of a 57% first-pitch strike rate.
Mabrey filled the strike zone for his entire outing. He threw 57 pitches, and 44 of them were strikes.
“It kind of fits his niche there,” Vitello said. “He’s a guy that’s got good stuff. He’s pretty fearless, if anything to a fault. Sometimes he gets a little too juiced up. But he’s one of our jam guys, if not the main one.”
By throwing strikes, Mabrey has transformed himself from a situational lefty to a legitimate late-game option. That transformation gave Vitello the confidence to trust Mabrey for multiple innings Wednesday, even though he had never gotten more than four outs at a time at the collegiate level, and he not worked five innings since high school.
The Vols have a plethora of left handers in their bullpen that can get high-leverage outs when called upon, and that competition makes the Vols that much stronger as their injured pitchers start to get healthy.
“It’s going to be awesome when they get back, cause it’s going to help our team even more,” Mabrey said. “And we’re super deep as it is. It’s going to be freaking fun.”