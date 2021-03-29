Tennessee's Sean Hunley has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Hunley shared the honor with Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter.
Hunley appeared in all three games over the weekend, and played an important role in the sweep over LSU. On Friday, he worked two shutout innings to preserve a 3-1 lead and picked up a six-out save, his second of the season.
The Mount Juliet, Tennessee native earned the wins in games two and three of the series, both of which game on Sunday afternoon, as lighting postponed the end of the Saturday’s contest.
In the second game, Hunley worked out of a jam in the top of the 11th inning, striking out Jordan Thompson to strand the go-ahead run at second base. Hunley picked up the win as Drew Gilbert ended the game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning.
In Sunday’s finale, Hunley relieved Blade Tidwell in the sixth inning of a seven inning contest, with the go-ahead runner at second in a tie game. He struck out Brody Drost to stand the run, and finished the game with two more scoreless innings, earning the win when Luc Lipcius hit a walk-off single.
In total, Hunley worked 4.2 shutout innings over the weekend, allowing one hit and two walks to four strikeouts. He has not allowed an earned run in his last five appearances, a span of 10.1 innings pitched.
Hunley owns a 1.93 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP for the season, and opponents are batting .165 off him. He is third on the Vols in innings pitched (28.0) and strikeouts (32), and his 4-0 record is tied for the team lead.
The senior right-hander is the 18th player in program history to earn SEC Pitcher of the Week honors and the first since Garrett Stallings, who did it twice in 2019.