How UT Athletics Director Danny White turned Tennessee into an ‘everything school’

Danny White was hired at a time when the role of athletics director at Tennessee was not appealing. The university was on the heels of recruiting violations by Jeremy Pruitt and Phillip Fulmer retiring as athletics director.
Tennessee had been through four head coaches since Fulmer retired from coaching in 2008. The Vols had a losing record over the stretch, signifying one of the lowest points in program history.
White, then the athletics director at the University of Central Florida, didn’t look at an NCAA investigation or turmoil within the athletic department as a negative. He instead saw the disarray within the athletic department as a chance to build.
The opportunity to rebuild Tennessee to the national brand it once was excited White, who was hired as athletics director on Jan. 21, 2021.
“The fact that this iconic brand was a little tarnished made it more attractive to me,” White said in an interview with The Daily Beacon. “I've always been more attracted to building things. You could say you want to build something. If there's no potential there, then you're going to be beating your head against the wall. I thought there was a lot of potential and I'm learning that there's even more than I realized.”
The numbers show why White’s expectations have been exceeded. Tennessee announced in May that all 70,500 football season tickets made available for the 2023 season were sold out.
White’s goal for 2023 was 61,000 season tickets. Tennessee had a 96 percent season ticket renewal rate, and over 9,000 new season tickets were sold. It’s just the second time in 22 years that Tennessee has sold out of season tickets, the first time happening in 2016.
The massive fan support makes it easy for White to invest in the rebuilding of Tennessee’s once state-of-the-art facilities.
“We put a foundation in place from a revenue standpoint (with) both the stadium and the arena to really maximize the value we can get out of those two venues, and put an aggressive sales force in place,” White said. “Obviously winning football and basketball really helps, when you're trying to sell those two venues. But not every fan base can respond the way that ours did.And it's pretty impressive how quickly we sold out the stadium combined with the season ticket sales, the fundraising and sponsorship revenue growth we're seeing in basketball and football.”
Renovations that impact the student-athlete and the fan
White described the two sides of renovations, as he sees them. On the student-athlete side, Tennessee wants to be as competitive as possible in renovations and having the most up-to-date facilities. These works, like the current construction going on around the athletic facility, don’t typically generate revenue but often offer benefits in the world of recruiting. Not to mention the obvious improvement in the student-athlete experience.
On the other hand, you have renovations that are tailored toward the fan. Those projects generate revenue, like the Lindsey Nelson Stadium plans. Adding club seats, and additional seating in general, will increase revenue and create a better fan experience.
“If we didn't have the fan support that we have, then I probably wouldn't have the financial means or the inclination to invest as much in the fan experience,” White said. “But if there's any school with a big (return on investment) on investing in the fan experience, it's ours. And the same is true, with our sports. We're doing a big baseball stadium and investing in our baseball program because we’ve got a heck of a baseball coach and what Tony’s (Vitello) doing and the program is one of the top in the country.
“Sometimes with a high level of success, you need to invest more and we're just having a whole lot of success in a lot of different sports.”
With the rise of Tennessee baseball in recent years, renovations to Lindsey Nelson wasn’t something White was expecting when he was first hired.
The renovations to both the football operations and Neyland were talked about for a decade, but White hit “go” on the plans.
“There was some fundraising already accomplished for both,” White said. “We had renderings and things, but we hadn't really pressed go. Both projects were kind of direly needed. I knew about those before coming here and we've tried to push those as quick as we can.”
White admits that Tennessee is close to the end goal of what a more modern Neyland Stadium will look like. But the improvement never ends. The entire renovations of Lindsey Nelson are expected to be completed in time for the 2025 season. The Anderson Training Center construction is also well underway.
So, what about Thompson-Boling Arena? White hasn’t overlooked the almost 36-year-old home to Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“We have a lot of exciting plans for Thompson-Boling Arena that we'll be ready to talk about here more publicly pretty soon,” White said. “I'm excited about the future of that building. I think it's gonna be special.”
Making Tennessee an “everything school”
In the 2022-23 seasons, Tennessee became the first school since 1998 to win a New Year’s Six Bowl (or BCS) Bowl, advance to the men’s and women’s NCAA Sweet 16 and advance to the men's and women’s College World Series. Tennessee is competing at the highest level.
This has prompted the phrase “everything school” to be thrown around, and rightfully so. Tennessee won the SEC’s All-Sports Championship from USA Today for the second straight time in May.
“It should be mentioned that in terms of my calculus in coming years, that was part of what made this athletics department really attractive and rebuilding this athletics department to what it once was – which is one of the premier athletics departments in the country,” White said. “We were really good in football, but we were really good in a whole lot of sports. Obviously, we talked about women's basketball, but it's not just those two. A lot of sports and there's tremendous pride in that.”
White boasted about white shirts with orange letters that read “back-to-back All-Sports Champions” that will soon be distributed. It was not long ago that winning was hard to come by in several Tennessee sports. Football and women’s basketball were at their darkest points in program history just 3-4 years ago. Baseball has just recently established a winning program.
“The big one” as White put it still eludes Tennessee. The school hasn’t won an NCAA team championship in any sport in more than 14 years.
“I don't pick favorites,” White said. “I love all our sports. We've won a handful of championships in the last couple of years. I love to watch them, every single one of them. My favorites would be the championships. That's what we're all striving to do… That's fun. But we want to obviously win a lot more and we want to win the big ones at the national level too.”
Tennessee was in the top five of men’s and women’s basketball attendance. Neyland Stadium averaged over 100,000 fans in 2022. Lindsey Nelson ranked in the top 10 of attendance, despite being one of the smaller stadiums.
The numbers don’t lie, fan support for every sport at Tennessee is on another level. White wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Our fan base cares about all sports,” White said. “I don't want to be at a place that's just only trying to win one or two. And probably more importantly that I don't want to be at a place that doesn't care if they're not good or not competitive in anything. If they're going to put our jersey on and represent this university in this state, I want to be competitive and compete for championships in any sport we have.”
“We don't want to sustain it. We want to grow it.”
There is no complacency inside White’s athletic department. That means on the field and off the field.
“We're off to a great start, but we're not happy with where we are,” White said. “We want to be the best athletic department in the country. That means winning more SEC championships and getting back to winning national championships on a regular basis. We have 20 sports with some really talented, competitive coaches, and if we get all 20 of them humming at the right level, then we're going to win our fair share of conference and national championships around here. We hadn't done that yet.”
Part of the growth in the athletic department is the family-like atmosphere that White hopes to foster. It was essential to his success and growth of UCF. It will be essential to his success and growth of UT.
It wasn’t long ago in the athletic department when different sports didn’t mix, and there were even cliques within sports. White changed that, and quickly.
“Team success can't happen if you don't buy into the overall team,” White said. “But even beyond that, if you realize it's not just about your team, it's about all these teams and all these people that are coming to this campus every single day, either as student-athletes themselves, or our staff and our coaches that are pouring themselves into our student-athletes. We're all trying to be the best. We're trying to be great and compete at the highest levels.”
Part of building a family-like culture is through social events or “kumbaya” gatherings. White hosts an annual cookout for freshman and transfer athletes to come together and get to know one another.
That culture can be seen at almost any sporting event. Student-athletes from other sports are often attending events to support their peers. White mentioned how it “warms his heart” to hear athletes describe the family environment he wants to create.
He loves to see basketball and football players at soccer games. And it comes full circle as well, with White seeing soccer players at the Sweet 16 in Orlando.
“I talk about championship culture and a lot of times I'll kind of jump to what we just talked about when I see student-athletes care enough to get up out of their bed, get up off their sofa, and go to the tennis match and go support somebody else that's competing for Tennessee,” White said. “When you have a day off and because you care that much about this university being great you get off your sofa and do your own training and go to class and invest yourself in all the things you need to be doing. I'm always looking to know that we have kids that care about Tennessee and that care about the championship culture we're trying to build.”
White is in the midst of his third year leading the athletic department. He called this time “execution mode.” The strategic plan is in place and is working as planned.
There is even more planned that isn’t public yet. Win or lose, the progress will not stop under White’s leadership.
“I think we keep doing the things we're doing each year,” White said. “It's going to get better. And that doesn't necessarily mean we'll win the same amount of games.We could win more, we could win less, but the foundation we're building is going to get healthier and stronger and stronger … Resources and championships have a strong correlation. Building our culture, and supporting our coaches. We’ve got really, really talented head coaches across the board. We just have to keep doing what we do.”
