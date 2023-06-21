OMAHA, Neb. – Tennessee baseball was projected to be a long shot to even make the postseason early in the season. On Tuesday, the Vols saw their season end at the College World Series.
Tears flowed in the third base dugout following the loss. Tears that represented a relentless fight that began in February. From awkward practices in the fall to Omaha, the Vols had a long journey.
The elusive national championship wasn't achieved, but a lot was. The Vols earned their second trip to Omaha in two years, and they achieved the first win at the CWS in 22 years.
With that being said, here's how the Vols, themselves, want their 2023 season remembered.
Pitcher Drew Beam
"I think the thing I'll remember the most is probably the tough times we had and just the hills we had to climb. I mean, this season starts not just in February, it starts back in August when we get on campus in the fall. It's a grind. You go through so much with your teammates and coaches. And you figure things out, things don't work. You figure out something else.
"I think just those trials and tribulations that were thrown at us that we had to fight through as the season went on, that's just the things you remember because you just push through it with your brothers, the guys besides you, the coaches besides you.
"That's just the memorable part. The winning is great but making the bond and making it a family with the guys beside you is what you come out on top with."
Pitcher Chase Burns
"Just our path through adversity, you know last year’s team was a huge team in ways of talent and stuff like that. We probably don’t have the biggest names but we faced a lot of adversity and we were able to push through it."
Outfielder Griffin Merritt
"It’s hard to sum up in words but what I think made this team special is how it bounced back. This team got kicked down a lot. This team had massive expectations and was deserving of having those expectations and when that this team struggled for a bit, it was kicked down. But it got back up everytime. We came out here and lost our first game and we could’ve said ‘Only 12 teams who have won this thing have lost their first game, what a season.’ But we fought back against Stanford and won that game down four-nothing. It just sums up the whole thing. I’m proud of this team, what makes us special is how we fought back everytime."
Reliever Camden Sewell
"I hope somewhere along the way I left some tracks of good things for younger guys to pick up on. Anything, I hope I was a positive vibe or anything. I just wanted to provide something to this team.
"Being a part of a team that hadn’t got an Omaha win in 20 years, that’s something that – yeah we fell short in the end but that’s something we can say we did. It’s tough.
"We had our backs against the wall a lot and everyone counted us out. We just kept going and we just kept playing for each other. I’m so thankful I came back to be a part of a special group."
Head coach Tony Vitello
"I think it was a competitive group. They can hang their hat on the fact that -- we talk about perspective. There's a variety of tradition within each program. It takes a lot in our league to be able to brag about tradition. But for us, in particular, we wanted to get to a Regional and we wanted to have a roster that was really athletic that you guys would be excited to write about -- and COVID's whatever. And we wanted to get here and we didn't win any games.
"Then we wanted to get here and win a game. And this group did it. I skipped a year. But boys are part of '22, give it a couple of years and you'll get yours, no national championship, but pretty special group that would be remembered by everybody in this room for a lot of stuff. Love them or hate them. I love them."
