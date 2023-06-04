Tennessee baseball had a gauntlet of an SEC schedule and returned just one of its defensive starters from last year’s team. The 2023 season has been anything but easy, but Tennessee’s mentality has never wavered.
The Vols (40-19) started 5-10 in SEC play after opening last season 14-1 in conference play. The road wasn’t looking any easier with series against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and South Carolina still on the schedule.
However, the consensus around the locker room was calm. On the outside, but the players saw the light at the end of the tunnel. There was a breakthrough coming. It was just a matter of when and where.
“The corner will be turned,” Griffin Merritt said in the midst of Tennessee’s skid. “It's the same team and it's a good team, it’s a team that's finding their way. But the good thing that I can say is, if this team just keeps trending upwards, nobody in the country is going to want to see us in their regional if we're not hosting.”
So far, Merritt’s words have come to fruition this postseason, and that sense of tranquility has certainly paid off in the midst of the Vols’ resurgence.
On Saturday night, Tennessee took on Clemson, who was hosting the regional and playing for a place in the regional championship.
Chase Dollander came out on the mound but didn't have his best stuff as the Tigers broke through in the fifth inning, leading 4-1 and ending Dollander’s day.
Chase Burns shoved in the relief effort, but it seemed that Clemson would ride that lead through the finish line with pitcher Caden Grice nearly pitching a complete game.
However, Zane Denton stepped up to the plate and delivered a solo shot in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. From there, he had Grice’s number. Denton stepped up with two outs in the ninth with runners on the corners and was even down to the final strike.
Though the game was thought to be over, it was just the start of a 14-inning college baseball classic. Denton took the 2-2 pitch to the yard to give the Vols a 5-4 lead.
“I was just trying to battle and keep the game alive," Denton said. "Luckily I got a fastball I could handle and I swung through two fastballs already so I kind of already knew what it looked like and he gave me one over the plate and I put a good swing on it.”
The Tigers tied it back up in the bottom of the frame, and it was on to extras.
No longer was it a question of who wanted it, but who wanted it more. Burns stayed on the mound for the 10th inning and saw loaded bases with no outs after a single, a walk and a hit batter.
He struck out the next, but Benjamin Blackwell grounded into a fielder's choice when the throw to first on the potential double play was called safe. The runner from third came home and the game seemed to be over, but upon review, the throw just beat Blackwell and it was on to the 11th as the marathon match continued.
Tony Vitello chose to manage the game very differently than his counterpart. He rode the hot hand on the mound while Clemson seemed to have a different pitcher for each batter.
“We’re towards the end of the year and we had to go through a process we didn’t have to go through on certain occasions with our teams in the past,” Vitello said. “Where we had to figure out who can do what and who can’t. We trust all these guys.”
That trust paid off. Vitello attempted to take Burns off the mound, but Burns said he could get a few more outs to conserve Seth Halvorsens arm.
Burns finally came out, and Halvorsen was near-perfect, taking out 10 of his 11 batters to secure the win after Hunter Ensley’s RBI-double in the 14th inning gave the lead back to Tennessee.
“Halvy was pretty sharp but to me the difference might have been, in the entire game, those extra outs when we were wanting to take him out and then a couple extra too when (Chase) refused to leave the game,” Vitello said.
Whether they had won or lost, Merritt’s words still rang true. Nobody wanted to see the Vols in their regional and Saturday night showed exactly why. Tennessee is a team filled with competitors, and all of the adversity it faced this season contributed to this moment.
“It sounds crazy and I don’t know what they had to say, but you can’t be upset with your effort, either team,” Vitello said. “My words to the team would have been the same win or lose after that thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.