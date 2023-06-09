The road has not been friendly this season to Tennessee baseball.
The Vols (41-19) are just 5-12 in true road games. After escaping the Clemson Regional, They will look to improve that mark in the Hattiesburg Super Regional against Southern Miss (45-18). It was a super regional that just as easily could have been in Knoxville.
The NCAA opted to have the Hattiesburg Super Regional over Knoxville on Tuesday, in a move that ignited social media from both sides. For the Vols, where they play is not an issue.
"If they told us to go to the moon and play, we'd go to the moon," outfielder Griffin Merritt said. "So we don't really care about where we're going to be. We're just trying to go out there and play baseball. Playing Southern Miss, a very good baseball team and they play well at home and they have a huge fan base. So, We understand the challenge and we're ready for it."
The numbers favored a Knoxville host site, but the NCAA likely went with Souther Miss due to its storyline, among other things.
Scott Berry, Golden Eagle's head coach, is retiring after 23 years of being on the staff. Berry has led a blue collar program at Southern Miss, leading the Golden Eagles to eight NCAA Tournaments.
The distractions will be high, and the crowd will be rowdy when Tennessee kicks off play on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
"I have Twitter too and I see everybody out there, who's getting to play where, kind of thing," Merritt said. "For us it's just another baseball game. It's a three-game series and we need to win two. So, we're playing with a lot of stuff, for us for each other. They're playing for a lot and it's just another baseball game to us. Try not to build it up and make it bigger than it is."
Southern Miss had made it this far on the back of ace Tanner Hall. He boasts a 2.08 ERA and a 12-3 record in 108 innings of work.
The righty threw 123 pitches in nine innings of work against Samford last Friday, conceding one run. He turned around and started the winner take all game for the Golden Eagles on Monday, throwing another 30 pitches in two innings, acting as an opener.
Regardless of how many pitches he threw in the regional, it is safe to assume Hall will have his best stuff in a rowdy Pete Taylor Park this weekend.
"We go back to the point of everyone wants to give it their best, well it’s important to define what that is," Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello said. "Because try-hard isn’t necessarily your best and he doesn’t have a lot of try-hard in him, but if you’ve got a hitter in the box who is a little over-zealous, he takes advantage of them. And then he’s looking for you to beat the ball into the ground. His stuff matches up with that approach and it’s worked well for him to get ground balls."
Tennessee baseball has made it through the gauntlet of the SEC and fought through the Clemson Regional, beating arguably the hottest team in the country. Outside noise, off and on the field, is not new to the Vols.
Just two wins away from Omaha, the distractions are running high. But it is "just another baseball game" to Tennessee.
"I think whether we’re playing in Hoover, Clemson, at home, we finished the year in South Carolina," Vitello said. "Our zig-zag path, ups and downs, rollercoaster, whatever it’s been throughout this year — it’s who we are, so stay true to who we are. And who are is a group of guys who are pretty capable when we’re playing our best or close to it. Throwing out the word best is ironic because I don’t think we’ve necessarily found that yet, especially over the course of a complete weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.