HOOVER, Ala. – Seth Halvorsen knew he had a chance of getting the ball for Tennessee baseball’s opening contest in the SEC Tournament.
After going through what was virtually a start against Kentucky – coming on after a lengthy rain delay and pitching 4.1 innings – Halvorsen showed he had the skill to be a starter for the Vols.
Halvorsen showed again on Tuesday why he could become another option to start for the Vols.
“It was good to get back into the game,” Halvorsen said. “I threw a bullpen after that third game with South Carolina, so I was getting prepared for that time on and I was ready to go. It was exciting to be back out there.”
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello called Seth Halvorsen “plan A” on Tuesday, and the plan turned out to be successful.
The righty went four innings on Tuesday for the Vols against Texas A&M, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out six in his first start in the Orange and White. Halvorsen gave the Vols a chance to win, but the bats did not come around.
The postseason atmosphere was something Tennessee can grow from, despite the lack of offensive production. For one, the Vols had to fight a weather delay for the fourth time in just two weeks.
After Tennessee’s last two home contests were affected by weather, the Vols’ series with the Gamecocks was pushed back due to harsh weather conditions. The rain started falling in Hoover, and the Vols got hit with yet another rain delay.
The over two-hour delay on Tuesday gave Tennessee another chance to iron out playing through weather, a tool that may the Vols in NCAA Tournament.
“You're just in this hallway and chatting it up and getting some snacks, keeping your body ready and staying ready to go,” Halvorsen said when asked how he passed the delay.
On top of fighting a rain delay, getting sent home early may not be the worst thing. The past two national champions got sent home early and extra rest is something Tennessee could benefit from.
“I think playing in this league or playing in any league, a little bit of time off your feet or maybe not as many pitches thrown can probably benefit somebody this time of year,” Vitello said.
Tennessee got its fair share of postseason experience in 2022. The newcomers on the team, like Griffin Merritt and Zane Denton, did not share those same regional experiences. Neither of the two transfers got to the NCAA Tournament with Cincinatti and Alabama respectively.
For Merritt, Denton and the rest of the 2023 Vols, the short trip to the SEC Tournament gave them the opportunity to experience a postseason game, and routine, with their new team.
The chances of hosting an NCAA regional for Tennessee now are slim. The Vols were projected to be a No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables Regional by D1Baseball. Kendall Rogers of the same outlet said that the Vols needed a series win over South Carolina and a good showing in Hoover to enter the hosting conversation.
The series win over South Carolina happened, but a good showing in Hoover did not occur.
“I did just mention kind of the one thing,” Vitello said on his message to the team. “Usually there's a theme set for the day, early in the day, and to me it was, like I said, there's a little extra stress in the air. And I don't think it was guys, "This is the playoffs" or "This is the tournament" or anything like that. Maybe just a couple individuals, and then you've got a guy who goes out there and throws it really well, and it kind of expands from there.”
Despite the short outing in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee baseball can take some things from the experience with them to the NCAA Tournament.
