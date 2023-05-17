Hollis Fanning was in line to become Tennessee baseball’s fourth starter in 2022. When the Vols’ first-midweek game rolled around against Tennessee Tech, Fanning took the rubber and was expected to dominate.
But he didn’t. The then-sophomore got hit around by the Tennessee Tech before getting pulled. Fanning gave up three runs and several hits to the Golden Eagles. The stats didn’t stand as the game was rained out shortly after his outing.
“I don’t think it went that way because he didn’t have good enough stuff or he wasn’t trying hard,” Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello said, looking back on Fanning’s outing. “It’s just some of these guys need to be out there and find their personality with two strikes, or coming out of the pen in a jam, or how they’re going to handle a start, and different situations that could come up in a game. That’s experience.”
An impression was made though, and Fanning only pitched 3.1 innings the rest of the 2022 slate. The Tullahoma, Tennessee native has begun to turn himself around, developing into a solid arm in 2023.
“It’s crazy,” Vitello said. “He’s turned himself into a draft pick. It was a guy that was an in-state guy that’s a good student that likes the University of Tennessee, and (we thought) ‘let’s give this guy a chance because he throws strikes.’”
Fanning threw a lot of strikes against Belmont on Tuesday night. The righty went 3.0 innings, helping the Vols close out the game after an almost hour-and-a-half rain delay. He only conceded two hits while striking out seven Belmont hitters.
On a night full of wet weather and strange happenings, Fanning calmed Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“He was outstanding,” Vitello said. “Basically made it impossible to take him out of the game. Part of it was the score dictated that. Hopefully at home, you’d like to separate yourself a little bit and create a little more flexibility where you can get guys in and out of there, but at that point in the game, he made it hard to take the ball out of his hand.”
His seven strikeouts and three innings pitched against Belmont were both career highs for Fanning. The 6-foot-8 pitcher was able to get work in, almost as if he was making a start.
With Fanning hitting a groove, it opens some flexibility for Tennessee to utilize its bullpen in different ways going into the postseason.
Fanning has pitched 13 innings this season, and he sits at 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings. That would put him at No. 2 in the NCAA, if he had pitched the required amount of innings. His ERA sits at 0.69, only giving up 10 hits and three walks in his 13 innings of work.
Fanning adds 24 strikeouts to his already impressive, but limited, amount of work in 2023.
“You got to kind of be, with your cleats in the ground, feeling out or vibing out a situation, to understand maybe a way you need to adjust or try something to see if it works or not,” Vitello said. “And I think right now, he’s found his game day personality.”
While his performance on the field has had a lot of ups and downs, he has been consistent off the field. A low-maintenance player, Fanning has keep an even-keeled temper in the locker room.
Tuesday showed his potential on the field, and opened the door for him to get more innings down the stretch.
“I think he’s always been the same guy, mentality-wise, around the park,” Vitello said. “He always likes to sing, I don’t know how good of a voice it is, but he always likes to sing. He’s not afraid to compete. He’ll put in his work. He’s a low-maintenance guy. And then on game day, there’s just been varying results with, I think, varying personalities.”
