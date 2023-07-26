Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes often looked up and down the bench to find someone to put in. With Zakai Zeigler tearing his ACL late in the season, and the Vols often battling foul trouble, the searching from Barnes happened more often.

Then-freshman guard DJ Jefferson saw Barnes searching for someone to put in. He had taken a redshirt year his freshman season, so he wasn’t able to go in.

“I felt kind of bad especially because of what I'm capable of doing,” Jefferson said on Tuesday. “Especially me being at this college and at this level, I think that I can do a lot of things to help my team win.”

Now in his second year in the program, Jefferson doesn’t have to worry about not being able to go in. The redshirt year has offered him a chance to take his time grasping the Barnes’ system.

In 2023, with the transfer portal rampant, taking a redshirt year is almost unheard of. Jefferson didn’t jump in the portal. Instead, he bought into what Barnes was telling him.

“I give a great deal of credit to him and his family because they knew where he was and where they want to see him,” Barnes said. “For prospects today to want to redshirt is pretty much unheard of in some situations. But the fact that he didn't want to waste a year of eligibility to get ready. He’s really started figuring it out towards the end of last year. Had a really good spring, getting better every day now.”

The improvement for Jefferson started the first day he got to campus. Barnes said him and his staff start coaching prospects while they’re recruiting them to get them better faster.

For Jefferson, that improvement started with his jump shot. Barnes noticed, on his first day of practice, that Jefferson would bring his jump shot back instead of straight up. The hitch slowed his shot down, what could’ve become an Achilles heel for the guard.

Barnes gave him an assignment. He told him he had to make 340-400 shots with the heavy ball, just focusing on his form. For some guys, this assignment would be met with heavy resistance. Jefferson bought into the drill after a while, and he is seeing it payoff now.

“I noticed my shot started to like be a little bit straight,” Jefferson said. “So I think that that drill itself just helped me all the way through that whole year. Just keeping the ball in front of me, keeping the ball in front of my brow instead of slinging it back.”

Jefferson has noticed the difference, and so had the Vols’ coaching staff. Barnes said on Tuesday that Jefferson maintains the highest shooting percentage from inside, and beyond the arc.

The numbers are a testament to the work Jefferson put in during his redshirt year.

“You need to be willing to do it, but you have to do it,” Barnes said. And (Jefferson has) been the one doing it. Anytime a change is made into a shot, because we've got some guys that fight it or they don't have the ability to concentrate it long enough to get it done because you're really trying to get them to break a bad habit, to create a good habit. And it's hard to do, it really is. But I've gotta give DJ a lot of credit because he's stuck with it and it is paying off for us.”

Jefferson has completed his redshirt year and is expected to contribute in a big way for the Vols. Zeigler is expected to play for Tennessee during the next season, it’s not certain if he will be ready for the opening game though.

Jefferson is ready. His energetic attitude, as seen in his pregame dunks, remains the same even without playing for a season.

“I come from Dallas, Texas,” Jefferson said. “There's a lot of energetic people down there. But you always got to have energy. Even when things are not going your way, you always got to have positive energy. So I mean just keeping a smile on my face and just letting everybody know, ‘Hey, we’re going to be all right. We just gotta keep moving.’ Because you never know what might happen. There were a lot of times last year where we were down by 20, sometimes 30, and then I just let the players know, like, ‘Hey, we're good.’ Just keep a positive energy and then you never know, we come back to the game, now we're down by two."