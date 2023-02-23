Charlie Taylor had an admittedly frustrating season a year ago.
The freshman catcher was playing behind veteran Evan Russell, who would have his name called in the MLB Draft at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Taylor’s playing time was limited, and he couldn’t seem to make the most of his at bats when the opportunities came.
He finished the season with a team-low .056 batting average, picking up just two hits in 36 plate appearances despite putting in countless hours in the batting cages.
“It was a little frustrating to work in the cages and with the coaching staff and just not see results on the field,” Taylor said.
When No. 3 Tennessee played its second game in its series against Alabama A&M Wednesday afternoon, Taylor looked like a different person than the one that struggled to get a hit last season.
Heading into the season, Tennessee’s catcher position was wide open. Russell was gone and the Vols had several different options it could go to behind the dish.
Jared Dickey, who has been a utility man for Tennessee, had catching experience and offered offense too. Knoxville-native and JUCO transfer Cal Stark showed promise in the fall and was gunning for the starting spot. Taylor had proven himself as a worthy defensive option, but Tennessee would have to take a hit in offensive production if he were to start.
Taylor proved on Wednesday that he could provide both offense and defense for the Vols.
In the third inning, Tennessee already had a commanding 6-0 lead over the Bulldogs. Taylor stepped up to bat with two outs and hit a screamer towards the left field wall. It looked gone, but came just short of leaving the park and Taylor made it to third base.
“I kind of went up to the second at bat and kind of turned my mind off and just let my swing work for me,” Taylor said.
There was a collective shock echoing through Lindsey Nelson Stadium as the ball soared through the air. Tennessee fans remembered the Charlie Taylor they had watched a season ago. At that moment, fans knew that this was a different Charlie Taylor.
That third-inning triple was just the beginning of a career day for Taylor.
In the fifth inning, he blasted a leadoff home run over the left field wall. The home run was the first of his career, and with it, he had matched his total hits from the 2022 season.
Taylor was met in the dugout with Tennessee’s signature fur coat and a showering of love from his teammates, who watched Taylor work tirelessly to get to that first homer on Wednesday.
“That’s the best part. They’re always so supportive of me,” Taylor said. “I don’t think you’ll find a much closer group than what we have here.”
That home run sparked a historic inning for the Vols as they proceeded to bring in 15 runs – the most runs scored in an inning in Tennessee history.
And Taylor’s day wasn’t over with his first home run. He hit a single later in the fifth inning and found himself a double shy from recoding a cycle.
He wouldn’t record the cycle, though. Instead, he hit another leadoff homer in the sixth inning, putting the icing on the cake for his career day.
What caused Taylor’s sudden offensive outburst? Hard work, for one.
“He’s fully capable of that,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s as strong as anybody in the weight room and part of that is work ethic by nature and he’s pretty strong too.”
But a new bat didn’t hurt. When Tennessee placed orders for new bats in the fall, Taylor got a different size from last season. The order came in two days before the Vols’ series with Alabama A&M, just in time for Taylor to put it to use.
“I think he just needed a new bat,” Vitello said. “Louisville (Slugger) takes care of us and he had a certain size bat he wanted, a certain modification. They got him hooked up today and he mentioned in the cage he likes it and it’s feeling good.”
Wednesday was the start of something for Taylor. His season of struggle is behind him, and he is now looking to ride the momentum of his career game into the rest of the season.
“I knew that I was capable and it’s pretty cool to have a night like that,” Taylor said.
Sometimes that confidence and momentum is all you need. Sometimes a new bat is all you need.
“I don’t think I’ll ever use my other bat again,” Taylor said.
