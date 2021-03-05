Returning home after a midweek win at Austin Peay, Tennessee took the series opener over Georgia State, 6-1, due to a fantastic emergency start from LHP Will Heflin.
The Vols' usual Friday night starter, Chad Dallas, was a late scratch due to oblique soreness, leaving Heflin to start in his place.
Tennessee's bats immediately gave Heflin help, striking in the first inning, using back-to-back singles from Liam Spence and Pete Derkay to get runners on base. Georgia State starter Ryan Watson struck out Jake Rucker for out one but balked twice in the at-bat against Jordan Beck allowing Spence to score and Derkay to reach third.
Beck would then do his part to get Derkay in, sending a sac fly to left field easily deep enough for Derkay to score and Tennessee to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Vols would add another run in the second inning thanks to a two-out rally. Max Ferguson gave Tennessee its first baserunner, earning a walk and then Christian Scott turned things over to the top of the Vols’ order. Liam Spence earned his first of two RBIs on the day, driving in Ferguson and reaching first safely with a fielder’s choice.
Keeping pressure on Georgia State throughout the game was a strength for Tennessee on the day. Despite not hitting it great, the Vols were persistent throughout the game, never making life too easy on Panthers’ pitchers.
“A little different vibe in the air and there certainly weren’t a lot of spectacular hits,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of the Vols’ bats. “Luc (Lipcius) crushed that one, but it was just guys fighting at the plate. Starting with Liam (Spence), two strikes, kind of shortened up a bit and punched the thing through the middle and then there were a bunch of others where guys just found a way to scrap and get on base and that opened up the door for some of the better swings later in the game, but we made their guy work and he’s awfully good and they brought in a couple good arms out of the ‘pen too. I think our guys were feeling good so I think the attitude carried over to the at-bats.”
After allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings, Will Heflin ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning when back-to-back singles gave the Panthers runners on the corner with one out.
Elian Merejo then laid down a but that Heflin was able to easily get to. However, Heflin’s throw took Lipcius off the base at first, loading the bases with one out.
It took Heflin all of one pitch to get out of the jam as Josh Smith grounded into a six-four-three double play to end the inning.
“That was massive,” Heflin said. “Liam (Spence) and (Max) Ferg(uson) did a great job of rolling that up and you know you aren’t going to go through a game unscathed and even when you’re rolling there’s typically one inning where you have to limit the damage and kind of scoot out of it like I did there. … It was huge for us in that moment and I kind of settled in and got a few quick innings after that.”
Tennessee would make Georgia State pay for not cutting into the Vols’ lead when it could, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Luc Lipcius opened the inning with a double as the Vols’ pounced on the Panthers’ bullpen, scoring on a RBI single from Liam Spence, groundout from Pete Derkay and sac fly from Jake Rucker.
Georgia State finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Smith took a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer. The Panthers would get another base runner in scoring position, but Heflin would use a strikeout to end the inning.
Heflin’s day would end after the seventh as the Vols’ veteran bullpen arm gave Tennessee a fantastic start. Heflin allowed just one run and six hits in seven innings while striking out eight.
“You hate to be overdramatic but what he did overall was seize the day,” Vitello said. “It was pretty special. Now he could have gone out there and took advantage of the opportunity and won the game but he kind of did it in spectacular fashion by really pitching like he’s capable of. He had the knee injury so he was out for a while but if you really rewind to some of the outings the year we were in the regional, at North Carolina in a regional— he kind of pitched like he did tonight it was just a shorter time because he was out of the bullpen. He pitched like he’s capable of.”
“What was working for me is I was just throwing strikes,” Heflin said. “I think that was the biggest deal, not having a walk. Mixing speeds, I threw a lot of changeups tonight and then we played error free. I was the only error and that was on that bunt I casted a little bit up the first base line. That’s a recipe for success.”
Kirby Connell would finish the game, recording two scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out three.
Tennessee will look to clinch the series win tomorrow with freshman Blade Tidwell slated to make the start. First pitch from Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET.