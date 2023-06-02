‘He meant everything': How Zane Denton’s father impacted his baseball career

Family time for the Dentons growing up was spent on the baseball field. Like routine, the four Denton brothers looked forward to long nights on the field after school.
Chase, Bryce, Zane and Myles, and their father, Walter “Denny” Denton, would head to Crockett Park in Brentwood, Tennessee, and learn the game of baseball. It wasn’t all fun and games — Denny demanded greatness from his sons.
When a young Zane was participating in the 2013 Little League World Series, he was not achieving greatness. The 12-year-old was struggling, beginning the tournament for the Southeast team poorly.
About halfway through, his father pulled Myles out of school to make the trip to Williamsport. The two arrived amidst another rough outing for Zane.
Zane had popped out and struck out when he looked toward the stands. Both Denny and Myles looked down on the little leaguer, and Denny yelled some advice. Neither brother remembers the exact words he said, but it worked.
The now Tennessee baseball third baseman took a 3-1 pitch to opposite field for a grand slam, forever etching his name in Little League World Series history and keeping the Southeast team alive. It was a bittersweet moment for the three Dentons in Williamsport.
“It was awesome,” Myles said, who was 9 years old at the time. “It was a great experience and that's one of the great memories I have with my dad, and I know Zane has as well. He was so happy his dad got to see him perform like that in such a big place.”
Five months later, tragedy struck the Denton family. Denny suffered from blood clots that forced his heart to stop beating. After almost two weeks on life support, Denny, at age 52, passed away. His death was sudden, and put an end to the long nights spent at Crockett Park.
The nights of practice may have been over, but the lessons taught on the field live with the Denton brothers to this day.
“He meant everything,” Zane said. “He taught us everything we knew ever since I can remember… (Baseball) kind of just became something that I could always honor him that way, just doing what he taught me on the field and it's kind of something I still carry with me.”
The greatness demanded from his father is something that Zane demands himself today. Zane’s walk-up song is “Greatness” by Quavo. The song is an ode to the traits his father instilled, something Myles and Zane decided would be fitting for him to use.
Those long nights of practicing in Brentwood have paid off. The Dentons have now found success on the field. The oldest brother, Chase, works in baseball scouting and media, Bryce enjoyed several years of professional baseball in the Cardinals organization, passing up offers from Vanderbilt and others, Zane is currently in his fourth year of SEC baseball and Myles has just wrapped up his first season at Walters State Community College, redshirting his first year.
Their father was doing something right on the baseball field, teaching the game to his children. But the lessons go much further than that. He wanted perfection for his kids in whatever they pursued in life.
Baseball is a game of failure as is life. The brothers didn’t know it then, but their dad was teaching lessons that they will use for the rest of their lives. Both Myles and Zane often find themselves remembering things their father taught them.
“It relates so much to life and the fact that sometimes you're helpless, sometimes you’re feeling down, and so many times you have to get up,” Myles said. “That's something that we couldn't see at the time, but my dad was teaching us through the game of baseball, I think. It's just so beautiful that we have so many lessons just from that small little game, what we thought was a game at the time. But throughout this game that we're playing, we have to keep those traits in mind.”
Brotherly bond
The Denton household was “madness,” as Zane and Myles put it. Most families may have just one or two kids in sports, but the Dentons had four boys running around from baseball games and practices.
Zane and Myles became very close through the chaos in the Denton house. When their father passed away, the bond only became closer.
“Zane, he really was everything to me,” Myles said. "He was such a good role model. The biggest thing is that Zane was always such a quiet person. He really was unlike me in a lot of ways without the father figure. I think I kind of got a little bit wild, but Zane was always a great role model.”
The chaotic household also meant Zane was tasked with taking Myles to his games and then driving to his own. Grandparents helped along the way, but the two brothers bonded on the way to their many baseball games and practices.
Zane maintained his quieter, reserved self while Myles was more of the wild brother out of the bunch. With the two older brothers out of the house, their mom was tasked with taking care of Zane and Myles by herself.
Myles gave her a handful, and Zane kept him in check. The Denton story cannot be told without Traci Denton at the heart of it all.
"Our mother Traci has a golden heart, and went way over the top to support us," Myles said. "However that meant going to work to continue providing for us. We were far from perfect.
"She is the light that let us see the tunnel. We could not have done anything without her."
The trips to Crockett Park that used to feature four boys and their father quickly turned into trips of just Myles and Zane. Trips to the ballpark between the two quickly turned into getting to play on the field together.
When Zane was a senior at Ravenwood High School, Myles was in his freshman season. It was a dream come true for the two to share the field together.
“I think back now, the fact that he probably had tons of teammates he could have been hitting with at the time, but we kept going and that was something we enjoyed to do,” Myles said. “It was something we always spent time doing.”
High school wouldn’t be the last time the two played on the same field together. Myles drove up to Virginia this past summer to play summer baseball with Zane in the Valley Baseball League.
The two were playing middle infield, and rolled a double play for the Strasburg Express. The moment was something the two brothers had always dreamt of.
“It's just an awesome experience and I think that we've always dreamed of being able to stay in touch and stay close throughout whatever the journey of baseball brings to us,” Myles said. “And obviously, Zane's so busy, but Tennessee being his dream school and me already being over there, I think it gave him a sense of support and I was happy I could be around for him throughout this process.”
With Zane now at Tennessee and Myles at Walters State, the two are just over 30 minutes away from each other. The distance is nothing, with the brothers making trips to Morristown or Knoxville to hang out or even practice together, like the nights at Crockett Park when they were young.
Their bond has only grown since leaving the Denton house in middle Tennessee and embarking on their own, separate careers.
“There are times you need family, you need to talk, you just need comfort,” Myles said. “I think without it, obviously we're not the type of lovey-dovey brothers. I don't even have to tell my brother I love him, but it's just that type of relationship I think we've always got along so well and, and we love each other a lot without having to say it.”
“I’m coming home”
When Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello extended Zane a scholarship offer in high school, the prospect already had a firm relationship with Alabama. His mind was set, but his relationship with Vitello would come in handy.
After three years at Alabama, and two spent as an everyday starter in the SEC, he was ready to make the jump. The third baseman entered the transfer portal. Zane had played against the 2022 Tennessee team, traveling to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The environment was something he would never forget. He found success in the series, and hit a ball out of the short right-field porch. The three games in Knoxville planted a seed for Zane, and Tennessee became the goal when he entered the portal.
He didn’t have to wait long for a text from Vitello.
“He texted me,” Zane said. “It was kind of just something like, ‘Hey, let me know if you want to talk,’ or something like that and I immediately responded, 'Absolutely'. So I, it was pretty cool to see his name pop up in my phone. I think that was like the first day I entered the portal, so it's pretty cool to see.”
Vitello was one of the first ones to offer the former Alabama starter, but a conversation with Ben Joyce sealed the deal. The two former rivals crossed paths at the MLB Draft Combine.
Zane asked Joyce to give him a peek into what it was like to play for Vitello.
“I never really talked to him at that point, but we knew each other at least,” Zane said. “I talked to him for about 20 minutes just asking him to give me what it's really like to be a part of the program and what the expectations are every day. And he told me that if he could go back to play for (Vitello) one more time, he would. Those words right there were all I needed to hear.”
Growing up a Tennessee fan also helped simplify the decision-making process.
“It was awesome for me,” he said. “I mean it was kind of something I always wanted to do, playing my home state and be close to home.”
Just like that, Zane was on the move from Alabama to Tennessee. He took to Instagram for his announcement, posting “I’m coming home.”
A familiar name left a comment on his post. Former Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb commented, “Go hold it down brotha.”
Lipscomb paid his dues at Tennessee, finally getting to shine in his senior season. He became the first Vol to hit 20 home runs since Cody Hawn and he holds the fourth cycle in program history while playing third base.
Zane, while playing third base, picked up the fifth cycle in program history this season. It has not taken long for him to hit his stride and become a consistent bat for the Vols in a position that has held many successful players.
Andre Lipcius, Jake Rucker, Lipscomb and now Denton have held down third base in Lindsey Nelson.
“It’s just been great to have him here because when we faced him, it’s like man, this Tennessee guy, it’d be great to see him in a Tennessee uniform,” Vitello said. “He shores up a spot that is one of the more difficult spots in college baseball to fill, maybe other than having a catcher, that that’s the spot. You need a great defender in there, but it’s also a spot like the big leagues, you expect great things offensively.”
The start of the season for Zane and Tennessee baseball did not go as planned. After such a dominant season in 2022, the 2023 season started with a 1-2 weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational.
The Vols dropped a midweek game to Boston College, but made it through the nonconference slate otherwise unscathed. Then SEC play hit.
Tennessee got off to a 5-10 start in the SEC slate before dropping another midweek contest, this time to Tennessee Tech. Things began to turn around after that.
The Vols finished the year 38-19 (16-14 SEC). They narrowly missed out on a chance to host an NCAA Regional. Tennessee earned the two-seed in the Clemson Regional, heading to the Palmetto state on Wednesday.
“It was definitely different than anything I've experienced and kind of what I thought it was going to be, but I think that the journey of it has been so special with our group of people,” Zane said. “It's taken us a while to kind of gel together and figure out how to play together to our best. But I think that we're starting to figure that out now at the right time and that was our main goal the whole time.”
Zane holds another season of eligibility, a season he is not sure if he will use yet or not. The focus for him, and the rest of Tennessee, is focused on the end of the season.
The journey, this season or his career as a whole, has not been easy for Zane. Without the bond he shares with his brothers and the teachings of his late father, he may not have arrived at this point.
Zane continues to strive for greatness and honor his father through his baseball career.
“Just, I can't thank him enough for how he raised us because he built us to be hardworking men and that's carried us, and carried me until this point now,” he said.
