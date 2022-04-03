Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander surprised himself with his success in conference play this season.
Dollander – a sophomore transfer from Georgia Southern capable of hitting 97 mph with his fastball – was “timid” coming to a contending Tennessee team, as he was not sure what to expect under the bright lights and fanfare of SEC baseball.
“That’s just how my mind works,” Dollander said. “But luckily I’ve been able to change that and just be like, ‘Here it is, you can’t hit it.’ That’s been something I’ve been able to adapt to.”
Dollander put together his latest jewel Saturday night at Hawkins Field in Nashville, as the No. 1 Vols defeated No. 9 Vanderbilt 5-2 to clinch their first series win over the Commodores since 2016 and their first on the road since 2009.
Dollander went a career-high 8.0 innings as the Vols (26-1, 8-0 SEC) won for the 18th time in a row, allowing three hits and two earned runs while walking one with six strikeouts. Dollander carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and faced just the minimum through six before allowing a pair of solo home runs in the seventh – Vanderbilt’s only runs of the night.
Tennessee’s Saturday starter was not fazed by the two long balls. He responded by retiring the next five batters in a row, ending the bottom of the eighth inning with his sixth strikeout of the night on a 97 mph fastball.
“It felt great,” Dollander said of the pitch. “I wanted to get hype so bad, but I didn’t. I had to stay calm, cause I knew I was going to be able to go back in that ninth inning.”
It was enough for head baseball coach Tony Vitello to send Dollander out for the bottom of the ninth. Dollander however, walked the lead-off man, but closer Redmond Walsh bailed him out by rolling two ground balls to end the game.
“In our best dreams or whatever, I don’t know that you’re going to see an outing like that out of any of our guys,” Vitello said. “But he put it together … he made it light work for us in the dugout.”
Dollander entered the night with a team-high 54 strikeouts, but his six punchouts against the Commodores Saturday were his second-lowest total in a game this season. Dollander retired 11 of his 27 batters faced via the ground ball, thanks to a terrific defensive night from the Vols’ infield.
Third baseman Trey Lipscomb – who finished 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs – made a full-extension diving stop complete with a long throw. Shortstop Cortland Lawson ranged to his left for a challenging play up the middle, and even Dollander’s walk in the ninth was erased in a double play turned against the SEC’s stolen-base leader Enrique Bradfield Jr.
“They seemed locked in on defense,” Vitello said. “And when they’re focused, it’s probably one of the better strengths of our team.”
For Dollander, his turnaround started after his worst outing of the season against Baylor at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Baylor touched Dollander for four earned runs in three innings, and he made the mental decision afterwards that he would not have a start go like that again.
“I was like ‘I’m not going to let that happen again,’” Dollander said. “And that’s something that I’ve been able to do for the last couple of weeks. I’m really happy about it.”
In four starts since that outing against Baylor, Dollander has a 4-0 record over 25.1 innings, allowing 14 hits, five walks and four earned runs while striking out 35 batters.
Dollander did his job, and because of it, Tennessee will play Sunday for its first sweep against Vanderbilt in 13 years. The Vols, who sit in first place in the SEC East with a 2.5 game lead over second-place Georgia, are not complacent with just a series win.
They want to sweep their rival and make a statement to the team that has dominated baseball in the state of Tennessee for the last two decades.
“It goes back to that mentality of just being on the next task,” Dollander said. “We win one, and it’s all about tomorrow. And we win that one and it’s all about the next day.”