Griffin Merritt, coming off an 0-for-20 slump that has lasted since the second game of SEC play, burst back onto the scene and found his groove late in the series against Florida.
The senior outfielder and designated hitter impressed early on with six home runs while batting .333 upon entering SEC play. Merritt’s seventh came against Missouri, which ultimately began the slump.
As a regular starter for the duration of the season, things hit a low point when he was benched in game two of the LSU series. Merritt had a pinch hit opportunity that same game, but it was with two outs in the top of the ninth and he struck out.
“I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't starting to frustrate me,” Merritt said. “Of course I want to produce because, you know, I enjoy being here. I enjoy playing here and I want to win and I want to help this team win.
“Those are dark times man, for a baseball player. Those are tough”
However, the next game ended up being a turning point for Merritt in the way he approached the game. He didn’t even see the field, but his mindset completely changed and reset.
“I feel like a big weight came off my shoulders and I can just go up there and control what I can control,” Merritt said. “Let's hit the ball hard if I hit three balls hard today and they all got wrapped up on the fence and there's nothing else I can do. But the big thing for me was not changing.”
As a graduate transfer from Cincinnati, Merritt has the most experience on the team with four years starting under his belt — even winning AAC Player of the Year honors as a senior. He has seen a lot and done a lot throughout his career.
Merritt knew he was capable and so did head coach Tony Vitello. It was all about staying “true to his roots” — a phrase Vitello mentioned countless times after Friday’s loss. Merritt has deep roots. Roots fit for a leader, and roots that he can lean on.
However, he didn’t make an appearance in game one of the Florida series. But when his time came in game two, he didn’t let it go to waste. Though the Vols were well past competing, trailing 9-2 in the seventh inning, Merritt came in for the pinch-hit and fired a RBI-single to end his slump.
The hit didn’t mean much for the game, but for Merritt, he was able to complete the reset and officially put everything in the past.
Down 2-0 entering the final leg of the series, Vitello said that Merritt was the first guy he saw bringing the energy heading into the matchup.
“I'm looking at the score sheet and it's a lot of sophomore and freshmen in there,” Vitello said. “To have somebody that's got as many reps as he does, and also just kind of that level headed mindset. He never thinks he's beat. He's always got good information for the other hitters. It just adds stability to the lineup.”
Merritt came out on Saturday and produced his best game as a Vol with three hits, two home runs and six RBIs — all of which are season-highs. His last home run was a three-run shot that invoked a walk-off run-rule in the eighth to cap off a dominant win that showed what 2023 Tennessee baseball is truly capable of.
Now, Merritt and the Vols are looking to build off what they achieved in that final game. What can’t happen is a repeat of their series finale win over LSU, where Tennessee was unable to capitalize on the momentum built in that game.
“Going out there and just playing loose was really the difference today, and the corner will be turned,” Merritt said. “It's the same team and it's a good team, it’s a team that's finding their way. But the good thing that I can say is, if this team just keeps trending upwards, nobody in the country is going to want to see us in their regional if we're not hosting. Nobody's going to want to play us in Hoover.”
