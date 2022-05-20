The No. 1 Tennessee baseball team clinched a series-win in its final weekend of the regular season Friday evening in Starkville with a 4-3 win over Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field. The Vols (48-7, 24-5 SEC) secured the victory with three two-out runs in the eighth.
The Vols' center fielder Drew Gilbert gave his team the lead for the first time in the top of the eighth inning. After Mississippi State (26-29, 9-20 SEC) had put up a pair of runs against Chase Burns in the previous half-inning, the Vols strung together a rally of their own.
Jordan Beck brought Tennessee within two runs of the reigning national champion Mississippi State, setting up Gilbert's two-run blast, his eighth of the season.
The freshman right-hander Burns had a quality outing despite surrendering three runs in the seventh. He scattered eight hits and struck out six batters over six frames. Sophomore Blade Tidwell shut the door with a perfect final three innings in which he struck out five, earning his second win of the season.
The Vols will play for the ninth series sweep of 2022 Saturday at 3 p.m. EST when they send freshman Drew Beam (8-1, 2.54 ERA) to the mound for their regular-season finale against Cade Smith (4-3, 3.66).