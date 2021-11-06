The Tennessee baseball team began its intrasquad Fall World Series this weekend. The Vols are playing a three game set, with two at Lindsay Nelson Stadium and one game at the Tennessee Smokies Stadium on Saturday.
After a successful 2021 season 2021 that included an appearance in the College World Series, the Vols had high hopes for the 2022 season. Tennessee placed sixth in the nation last year.
Four infielders from last season’s team were selected in the MLB Draft, leaving those spots up for grabs. Luc Lipcius is one the only returning starter on the infield, and he once again played first base at the scrimmage on Friday.
Leadoff hitter Drew Gilbert hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth for the Orange team, putting them ahead by 5 runs. Prior to the grand slam, it was an mostly even match-up between the two teams, with Orange leading 2-1.
The Orange team got 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving them a 10-1 lead going into the eighth.
Kavares Tears is an incoming freshman who can play both the outfield and infield, and has had a solid fall so far. In the top of the ninth, Tears grounded the first pitch to the shortstop who dove to make the catch but fell short, putting Tears on first.
Tears consistently made contact with the ball. He brought in the second run for the White team in the top of the ninth.
Since it was just a scrimmage, the Vols were rotated around the field in order to observe their strengths in different positions and develop versatility for the spring.
The Orange team showed up to show out, getting a run off of almost every hit they had – with 10 runs to 12 hits.
The Vols will finish out the Fall World Series at the Tennessee Smokies Stadium Nov. 6, and are back at Lindsay Nelson Nov. 7.