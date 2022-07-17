Former Vols Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Blade Tidwell were selected on the opening night of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Tennessee put the final stamp on its winningest season Sunday night, as three former Vols heard their name called on the opening night of the 2022 MLB Draft. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck were both taken in the first round, marking the first time that Tennessee had multiple-first round picks since 2007, while Blade Tidwell was selected in the second round.
Gilbert was the first Vol to be drafted in 2022 when he went to the Houston Astros at No. 28 overall, Tennessee's first first-rounder since Garrett Crochet was taken eleventh by the Chicago White Sox in 2020.
Gilbert led the Vols with a .362 batting average and 21 doubles, and was second in both RBIs (70) and slugging percentage (.673). The Stillwater, Minnesota, native was named to the All-SEC First Team as well as the All-Defensive Team. Gilbert won the SEC Tournament MVP as the Vols clinched the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1995, and he also was a first-team All-American by the NCBWA.
Beck was Tennessee's second first pound pick of the night, as he was selected No. 38 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the Competitive Balance Round A.
Beck was a stalwart in the outfield for the Vols, as he started in all 66 games and turned in one of his best seasons as a junior in 2022. He set new career-highs with a .298 batting average, 18 home runs and 70 runs scored. Beck walked a career-high 37 times, 13 more free passes than he drew in 2021. The Hazel Green, Alabama, native has a strong arm and took home ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region 2nd Team Honors in 2022.
Tidwell, a draft-eligible sophomore, slid into the second round where he was selected by the New York Mets at No. 52 overall.
Tidwell had been projected as a first-rounder in the past, but missed the first half of Tennessee’s season in 2022 with shoulder soreness. He returned in late March and made nine starts down the stretch for the Vols. The Loretto, Tennessee, native struggled to get into the same groove that he had in 2021 as an SEC All-Freshman, but he still posted a 3.00 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 39 innings.