Riding a nine-game win streak and all the momentum in the world, Tennessee baseball went into its series against Georgia looking for another signature win.
The Vols couldn't get that win, dropping the series finale 9-4 Sunday afternoon.
After a 12-run outing in the series opener on Friday, the Vols bats couldn't get going over the final two days as Tennessee scored just one run on Saturday and four on Sunday.
Starting pitcher Drew Beam took a punch in the mouth early, giving up a solo homer in the first inning before allowing an RBI single to give the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead. Georgia added another in the second on an RBI single.
Christian Moore, who had a productive showing in the series against Georgia, gave the Vols their first run in the third inning on an RBI single, but the Bulldogs answered right back with a solo homer in the bottom of the third to keep the lead at three runs.
Cal Stark brought the Vols within a run in the fourth on a two-run homer, and Jared Dickey hit an RBI single to even things up.
But Georgia was quick to regain its lead in the fifth on a pair of homers that made it an 8-4 lead.
Beam's day came to an end after the two homers. He gave up 10 hits and eight runs on the day. In Tennessee’s struggles on the road, Beam has also seemed to falter.
“To me, he’s given us a chance to win every time out,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Just the last two weekends, this weekend and then the previous time we were on the road (Arkansas) he didn’t have his best stuff and had some unfortunate things happen.”
A.J. Russell took over in the fifth and got the Vols out of the inning. Russell pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three hits, but kept Georgia off the board.
“I should have brought him in the game earlier, that’s my mistake,” Vitello said. “But he’s good and he’s also building a little confidence. You can kind of see a little bit more relaxation and a little bit more swagger or whatever you want to call it as he gets out there more-and-more often.”
Seth Halvorsen came in during the eighth to try to get out of the inning unscathed, but a Georgia single plated another run to give the Bulldogs a 9-4 lead.
Dickey got on base to start the ninth inning, but the Vols couldn't rally and went down in order following the leadoff single.
The series loss is a reminder of Tennessee's struggles on the road after a few weeks at home. The Vols have yet to win a series on the road this season and still have to face No. 3 South Carolina on the road to end the season.
“You never know with young kids how confidence can sway back and forth,” Vitello said. “That’s been a difficult for us – maybe maintaining that. This weekend, even though there was some quirky things that happened and difficult things and we made some mistakes – the guys maintained that pushing forward approach. That’s what you have to keep in this game because it will not go your way sometimes.”
