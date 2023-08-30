As Tennessee football prepares for a rigorous schedule that starts on Sept. 2, the Vol Navy and baseball alum Redmond Walsh are gearing up for the season with their own upgrades to the arsenal.
Part of the Correct Craft family based in Orlando, Florida, Ingenity Electric has been making strides in the boating industry for a few years now. Founded in 2018, their boats are amongst some of the only electrically-powered vessels in circulation currently.
The company’s newest model, Ingenuity-EL, is a luxury day boat set to debut next to fellow Vol fans outside Neyland Stadium this fall as a part of the Vol Navy. It is equipped with fold-down TVs, a grill, a top-notch sound system as well as a colorway that will be “very distinctly University of Tennessee,” according to marketing coordinator Brendon Harris.
Walsh, a former pitcher for the Vols from 2018 until 2022, said that the similarities in culture between UT and Ingentiy was one of the biggest factors in his coming to the company just three short months ago as a production engineer.
“I think the best part of UT is the connections you make,” Walsh said. “I still talk to my former teammates every day, but more than that it's the professors you have, the crazy fans who go to every away game, it really is a family. Ironically, the first thing I was told about Ingenity is that it's ‘like a family’ and it’s been an easy fit so far from that perspective.”
More than that, being able to pay back that debt of unwavering support he received during his time in orange and white is almost a dream come true.
“Having a boat entered in the Vol Navy is huge,” Walsh said. “I mean, UT not only gave me an opportunity to play the sport I love at a high level. It’s also provided me support through education, relationships and connections that have opened so many doors. I think for the company too, it's neat that us here out in Sweetwater are embracing it so well, because we all know there’s no better fanbase.”
Excitement for Walsh, Harris and the rest of the Ingenity team came with the opportunity to present an unfamiliar product with an element of East Tennessee people know and love.
“These boats are some of the first of their kind, at least commercially,” Walsh said. “We just set up a full charging station in Volunteer Landing, and I think a move like this will have people considering electric boats more seriously. Just like with electric cars, people were a little unsure at first, and now that market is booming. It's the same thing with boats. People get on, and they see that performance is great, it's comfortable, quiet and way easier to keep up with and maintain.”
Harris hopes, that at the very least, these boats show that there are other methods to boating that don’t necessarily have to be gas-powered. According to market research, electric boats make up less than 2% of the total boating market.
Something Ingenity brings to the table is a history that a lot of their competitors lack. The company is described as “a startup within a 100-year old boating icon,” by Product Marketing Manager Brendon Harris, who’s been an avid boater his whole life.
“I grew up on the water,” Harris said. “I think electrification is the future and Correct Craft as a whole is a great company. Forward-thinking, they tend to do things the right way, and our team in Sweetwater is top notch.”
For Ingentiy, the opportunity to present a product they take so much pride in at the place they love the most was really a no-brainer. The goal is to be able to present a somewhat new and innovative idea to the community in the place they’re most likely to see it. Needless to say, most everyone at Ingenity is excited for football to start for more than one reason this season.
