Late Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers announced that former Vol Andre Lipcius would be added to their Major League roster. Lipcius was drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Lipcius could make his debut as early as Friday, as the Tigers will be traveling to Chicago to take on the White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
The call-up marks the third Vol to make the big leagues during the Tony Vitello era in Knoxville, as Lipcius now joins Garrett Crochet (White Sox) and Ben Joyce (Angels) in Major League Baseball.
Lipcius played at Tennessee from 2017-19, where he hit .300 over his collegiate career, adding 25 home runs, 37 doubles and 125 RBI. He was named a Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American as well as a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team after his 2017 campaign. Lipcius was also a part of the 2019 Tennessee team that ended a 13-year NCAA Tournament drought for Vols baseball, where he hit .308 in that season.
Prior to his call-up, Lipcius spent all but a small portion of the 2023 season with the Tigers’ AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. With the Mud Hens, Lipcius hit for a .272 batting average, scored 53 runs, and drove in 58 runs in 97 games.
In the month of August with Toledo, Lipcius caught fire, hitting .343 at the AAA level and putting up an OPS of 1.050. The Williamsburg, Virginia, native also clubbed 5 homers and 21 RBI in the month, both season highs for one month of play.
Lipcius is also the twin brother of Luc Lipcius, who also played at Tennessee under Tony Vitello. The two made history in their Volunteer careers, as they became the first-known set of twins to start together for Tennessee in program history.
