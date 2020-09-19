Former Tennessee ace pitcher Garrett Crochet was called up to the Chicago White Sox major league roster on Friday and made his MLB debut Friday night in the White Sox 7-1 loss to the Reds.
“This is not entirely unanticipated,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told MLB.com. “At the time when Mike Shirley and his ground identified Garrett as a candidate for our first-round pick in 2020, it was with the possibility that he could conceivably help us out in the ‘pen this season. He’s done an excellent job in Schaumburg.”
Crochet impressed in his debut striking out two in a scoreless inning. Nine of Crochet’s 13 pitches were strikes with his fastball reaching triple digits.
The flame-throwing lefty was the 11th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Crochet is also the first player to break into the majors in his draft class. He is currently the White Sox’s No. 4 prospect and has been compared to former White Sox ace, Chris Sale.
In 2018, Crochet went 5-6 with a 5.51 ERA in 63.2 innings. The next season, Tennessee saw huge improvements from the Mississippi native. Crochet went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 65 innings. He also struck out 11.2 per nine innings and finished with 81 strikeouts to just 22 walks.
However, Crochet did not pitch much in the 2020 season due to an arm injury. Tennessee’s southpaw threw just 3.1 innings in his debut as he revved up for the start of a SEC season that never came.
“Looking forward to seeing him in a ballgame, up close and personal, and we’ll now be able to make our assessments and see how we continue to move forward with him in our bullpen,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s unique, obviously. It’s different.”
Crochet will look to impress his new team enough to earn a spot on the White Sox’s postseason roster.
The White Sox play three playoff-caliber teams to close out their season. They are currently in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, they have a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians. They will then finish up the season with a northside, southside matchup against their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs.
The White Sox are currently 33-17, which is the best record in the American League. On Thursday, the White Sox clinched for a playoff spot, which will be their first time in the postseason since 2008.