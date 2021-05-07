The No. 5 Tennessee baseball team won its series opener against Mizzou 5-4 Friday night, as Max Ferguson hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to salvage another solid start from Chad Dallas.
Dallas went seven innings for the fourth time in his last five outings and held Mizzou to six hits and four earned runs. The Tigers jumped on Dallas early, as Andrew Keefer launched a solo homer in the second and Brandt Belk drove in two on a single in the third.
The Vols responded with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Beck singled in a run and three batters later, Liam Spence walked to force in another, cutting their deficit to one.
Tennessee would tie it up two innings later, on Ferguson’s second hit of the night. He hit an opposite-field double to left that drove in the tying run in Beck. But with the go-ahead run in Spence at third, Jake Rucker struck out to end the frame, and to make matter’s worse for the Vols, Mizzou scored its fourth run against Dallas in the bottom of the inning.
Dallas did toss a 1-2-3 seventh to end his outing, but the night looked all but over for the Vols, as they had again gotten the go-ahead runner to third in the seventh, but failed to get him in.
With just two innings to play, Ferguson provided the heroics for the Vols, driving a long two-run home run to right field that put the Vols up 5-4. The second baseman finished a triple shy of the cycle with three hits and three RBIs. Ferguson now has six home runs this season, well above his previous career-high of two in the shortened 2020 campaign.
Given the lead, right hander Sean Hunley pitched two scoreless innings to nail down the save, his fifth of the season. Hunley struck out a pair of batters preserving Dallas’ eight win of the year.
Tonight’s game continued the Vols’ recent power surge. Ferguson’s blast was their 25 homer in their last 10 SEC games. On strength of that power, the Vols own a 15-7 conference record and are currently tied with Vanderbilt for first in the SEC East.
Tennessee will go for the series victory tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. Freshman Blade Tidwell (5-2, 4.02) will start for the Vols, while Mizzou’s starter has yet to be announced.