The No. 3 Vols took down Charleston Southern 8-2 to complete the midweek series sweep of the Buccaneers.
Tennessee has now won eight straight since dropping the first two contests in the Desert Invitational in Phoenix.
Freshman righty AJ Russell started on the mound for the first time of the season and was brilliant, retiring all six of the batters he faced. He had two strikeouts and was incredibly efficient, throwing just 22 pitches in his two innings.
Despite being a relief option in all of his appearances to date, Russell looked like he could be a consistent and strong midweek starter for the Vols — potentially on weekends, too.
Either way, both the now and the future is bright for the young pitcher.
The bats stole the show early as the first four batters in the order came away with hits. The Vols scored a total of five runs in the first two innings, including a few flyouts that might have found their way over the wall if not for some unfortunate luck with the wind.
Left-handed sophomore Jake Fitzgibbons came in for Russell and gave up a hit to his first batter, but he regrouped and retired the rest of the six batters he faced
Zach Joyce made an appearance for the second time this season and impressed in just an inning of action. He gave up a single to his first batter but a groundout and two strikeouts followed.
Joyce is slowly being worked in the lineup, but he has shown flashes that he could be the next Joyce brother to take Knoxville by storm.
As the Vols got deeper in the bullpen, mistakes began to occur, but overall, it was an efficient night for the group.
Tennessee went deep in the rotation and showcased the extraordinary depth of the group as a whole. Between four pitchers, the Vols were able to mount six shutout innings before finally allowing a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth before ending the night on a pair of strikeouts from Hollis Fanning.
