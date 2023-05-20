Tennessee baseball dropped game one of Saturday's double-header 6-1 after South Carolina scored five runs in the sixth inning.
The Vols (37-18, 15-14 SEC) ended any hope of a top-four seed and a bye in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday with the loss. However, the series is till up for grabs and they could strengthen their resume for a hosting bid in the NCAA Tournament should they win the rubber match.
Chase Dollander impressed on the mound on Saturday in one of his best starts of the season.
The righty allowed a homer in the first inning to Braylen Wimmer, but he was lights out after that.
Dollander struck out 13 and didn't allow a hit after the home run until his final batter with the only Gamecock baserunner coming as a result of a fielding error.
Tennessee finally gave him a little run support in the fifth inning when Zane Denton hit a leadoff double and Christian Scott sent him home to tie the game at 1-1.
Dollander came out in the bottom of the frame and shoved yet again with two more strikeouts. He added his final strikeout in the sixth inning, but gave up a single to Wimmer.
As a result, Dollander was taken out in what turned out to be a bad decision on head coach Tony Vitello's end. Chase Burns came in for the relief and the Vols paid the price for taking the starter out so early.
He allowed five hits and five runs in just 25 pitches, and things had boiled over. The deficit was too large for Tennessee to overcome in the seventh and they were taken out in order.
Now, the Vols look to grind out the series win in a rubber match on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. EST.
