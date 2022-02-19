Tennessee defeated Georgia Southern 10-3 Saturday afternoon to go up 2-0 in the series, lifted by an eighth-inning surge and a strong presence on the mound.
“We’ve now played this team five times and every time they’re competitive for nine innings, they’re into it, the guys on the bench are into it, the guys in the batter’s box have attitude to them,” head coach Tony Vitello said of Georgia Southern. “Their coach does a good job and his resume says so.”
Chase Dollander shined in his debut for Tennessee with 11 strikeouts in 5+ innings. The sophomore transfer faced his former team in Georgia Southern.
“I knew most of them and how they were going to approach me so I kind of just took that mindset and used it against them,” Dollander said.
Dollander was solid through five innings, at one point retiring 11 straight batters, but fatigue caught up with him in the sixth inning and he started to crumble. However, Dollander exceeded his team and his own expectations Saturday.
“We probably should’ve had some ready earlier but he kind of coaxed me into thinking he was ready to go maybe seven innings because the ball was coming out so good,” Vitello said. “Who knows, if he’s facing a different hitter or throws one pitch different to their leadoff hitter, he gets out of it and goes maybe a little bit deeper.”
“Those guys battled their butts off against him in the innings prior to and then that inning in particular. He wore down but he got past where we really anticipated him going.”
Ultimately, Dollander was the driving force behind a successful day on the mound for Tennessee’s pitchers, especially as the Vols’ offense struggled early.
“The bottom line is he set the tone for the day,” Vitello said. “It’s on our offensive end of the deal that we weren’t able to get him a couple runs or break the tie there so every pitch kind of felt like the game was on the line even though it was the middle of the game. His stuff was great, and I look forward to seeing how he progresses.”
Dollander credits a productive day on the mound to finding the right pitch and making adjustments.
“The fast ball was working really well for me today,” Dollander said. “They were on my off speed all day so I kind of just played with the fast ball.”
Heading into this season, the Vols had a lot of questions about their bullpen, especially after it was announced a few weeks ago that Blade Tidwell would be out for the foreseeable future.
Those questions are starting to have some answers as the Vols have had two straight games with promising results from their young pitchers.
“I feel really good about it,” catcher Evan Russell said. “They look confident, they look comfortable, they were throwing strikes with some good off speed as well. We’ve got a lot of guys in the bullpen that are itching for their chance.”