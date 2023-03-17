Chase Dollander struggled on the mound in the first inning as the Vols the Vols fell 9-1 to Missouri to open conference play.
After opening last year's SEC play 12-0, the Vols fall to 0-1 in conference games in 2023.
Pitching was set to be the strength of this year’s Vols team, and Dollander was the ace of the staff. Not to say it’s not still a strength, but Dollander gave up four runs in the first inning.
He came out on the mound and struck out his first batter, but he gave up doubles on the next three at bats followed by a triple and an RBI groundout to set the score at 4-0 in favor of the Tigers.
Already in a deep hole, the bats weren’t there. To open the second inning, Jared Dickey drew a walk with no outs, but any hopes of getting him home were crushed when Griffin Merritt grounded into a double play.
Tennessee came back out and saw Christian Moore and Maui Ahuna on second and third, but both were stranded when Blake Burke struck out. Moore took it upon himself to put Tennessee on the board with a solo shot in the sixth, but that ended up being its only run of the night. Outside of the team's struggles, Moore had a nice night, reaching base three times.
In the crucial three and four spot, Burke and Zane Denton couldn’t buy a hit all night, which ultimately doomed the Vols. The pair left all three of the Vols' runners stranded on base with a combined 0-8 hitting in the cleanup slots.
Dollander was generally solid for the remainder of the game after his rough start, allowing two runs for the rest of the night. However, his early struggles ultimately doomed the Vols paired with a lack of offense. He allowed a two-out RBI single and another single that ended his night, but reliever Andrew Lindsey was able to get the Vols out of the pinch.
Missouri added more insurance with a three-run eighth inning, and the Vols had no response in the ninth.
