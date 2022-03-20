The Tennessee baseball team continued its consistency in the second game of the weekend series against South Carolina. Early power and precise pitching from Chase Dollander allowed the Vols to cruise their way to a 5-2 victory Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
After an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Vols started right where they left off with heavy hitting. Luc Lipcius woke up the fans with an early bomb to right field in the bottom of the first. The veteran first baseman now has a home run in back-to-back games to start SEC play.
Tennessee went through eight batters in the opening inning as Jorel Ortega later followed up Lipcius with an RBI single to left shallow.
Polar opposites in pitching
The game was early, the weather was cold and frigid and South Carolina’s Will Sanders remained tight each time he took the mound. The starting pitcher managed to fight out of the second inning without giving up a run, but Jordan Beck went yard to lead off the bottom of the third.
After Beck’s home run, Sanders seemed to settle in by closing the third and quickly obtaining three outs in the fourth inning. However, Sanders was pulled in the fifth after giving up a single, a walk, an RBI Double and an RBI triple.
Unlike Sanders, Tennessee’s Chase Dollander combatted the cold by bringing the heat and controlling the game. The sophomore grabbed his third victory of the season (3-0) after striking out seven batters in only five innings.
“He was composed," head coach Tony Vitello said of Dollander’s performance. “I don’t think he necessarily had his best stuff on the offspeed side of things, but the fastball was coming out good. He kind of had to rely on it a little bit, and was able to do so, again, because I think he was composed."
Big-time relief
Tennessee’s two runs in the bottom of the fifth proved to be the climax as relief pitchers silenced the dugouts on both ends.
Relieving Sanders, Cade Austin allowed zero runs through 3.1 innings to close for the Gamecocks. Austin provided a commanding presence on the mound, striking out five of twelve batters faced.
South Carolina bats sought a late run with solo shot from Brandt Belk in the bottom of the eighth, but Tennessee sent out Redmond Walsh to close the game confidently.
Walsh struck out two batters and retired the side for his 18th career save. This outing moves the Alcoa native into a tie for second on Tennessee’s all-time save list. He stands only five saves away from tying Todd Helton for the top spot in history.
Tennessee will try and finish off the series sweep Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.