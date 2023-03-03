No. 3 Tennessee broke a pitchers duel in the latter half of Friday night's contest against Gonzaga, and it was enough for the Vols to get past the Zags 8-2 to take the first game of the weekend series.
The Vols and Zags were locked in on the mound through four and a half innings, keeping things scoreless until the fifth.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander pitched the first six innings for the Vols and collected 11 strikeouts, giving up no hits while on the mound. The performance follows up a 12-strikeout effort from Dollander last weekend against Dayton.
On the other side, Gonzaga pitcher Owen Wild was phenomenal to start the game, picking up 13 strikeouts in five and a half innings. He didn't give up a run until the fifth inning when Christian Moore homered to left field.
Wild's great start was marred by a collapse in the sixth inning where he allowed a four-run rally with two outs before coming out of the game.
Gonzaga gave up two more runs in the sixth, giving Tennessee a comfortable 7-0 lead. The Vols then added an insurance run in the seventh and gave up a home run and an RBI double in the top of the ninth before closing things out against the Zags.
Tennessee looks to clinch the series against Gonzaga Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.
