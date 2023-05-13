Tennessee baseball weathered a Kentucky comeback and clinched the series in a 10-7 win thanks to a grand slam from Jared Dickey in the fourth inning.
The Vols (35-16, 14-12 SEC) have now won their third straight SEC home series and keep themselves in position to potentially host a regional.
While Kentucky (34-15, 14-12) is known for the small ball play style, it was actually Tennessee who stole the show early in a complete switch from the five homers it produced on Saturday.
The bats opened the game with eight singles, and five of them came in the second inning when the Vols drove in four runs.
Blake Burke opened the inning with a walk and four straight singles gave Griffin Merritt and Zane Denton RBIs as Tennessee took an early 2-0 lead with no outs. Cal Stark struck out on the next at-bat, but Maui Ahuna sent Merritt and Denton home with yet another single.
"It was great. Obviously, we've hit a few homers this weekend, but there's a bunch of different ways you can help the team win," head coach Tony Vitello said. "And Blake Burke — he hits them further than anybody during BP, but another thing we just discussed is thatlast night it was the walk that he helped us with or hurt the opponent. Today it was the single."
Meanwhile, Dollander held things down on the mound in one of his better outings of the year. He allowed a solo homer in the third inning but lasted five innings before the Wildcats finally broke through as the pitch count creeped up. Dollander allowed just three runs to go with six strikeouts.
Dollander still struggled to end at-bats early in the count, but he played pivotal role in keeping the momentum on the Vols side and allowing them to build a lead.
Tennessee responded to Kentucky's homer in the third in a big way in the bottom of the fourth.
After the seven and eight hitters went down early, Stark and Ahuna delivered another single to kick off some two-out action for the Vols. Ensley then reached on a fielder's choice as Dickey came up to bat. Dickey saw the pitch and delivered his second grand slam of the season, continuing his 14-game hitting streak.
"I think it's his approach," Vitello said. "Jared is so good at being in the box and attacking the at-bat the way he wants to. Maybe based off the situation, maybe who the pitcher is or what he's trying to accomplish."
Leading 8-1, things began to unravel on the mound as Dollander's day came to an end. He allowed a two-RBI double to his final batter, and arguably Tennessee's best relievers in Cam Sewell and Chase Burns couldn't get the job done.
Kentucky scored six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to set the score at 8-7. Burns was able to deliver a strikeout to end the seventh and keep the Vols in front.
Denton delivered a clutch two-RBI double in response to extend the Tennessee lead back to three.
With a little more cushion and a clean slate on the bases, Burns rebounded in the final two innings with two run-less innings to close the game out and clinch the series.
"It was just just sticking with a game plan that coach A(Anderson) has set out for us," Burns said. "Just going out there and doing the best I can to put them in a winning situation."
The Vols will play for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST after a gritty win at home.
"These guys got a little bit of a knack for whatever reason at responding or answering back when maybe things don't go our way or the other team does damage," Vitello said. "It's a great attribute to have because you consistently feel like you're moving forward regardless of what's going on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.